One recent example helps to highlight the myth that fuel taxes are spent on “roads and bridges.”. One thing very few Americans oppose is improving our roads and bridges. We all use them. Even those without cars rely on them to bring us food, energy, and services like medical transportation. The reason “roads and bridges” are so often highlighted when a new tax and spend bill is proposed before becoming law is that if you opposite improving “roads and bridges” you come off sounding like a crackpot. But what if the money collected wasn’t being spent on the “roads and bridges,” but instead spent on other things that you may not support having an added tax for?

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO