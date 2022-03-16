Rod Stewart Fills Pothole Himself Saying ‘My Ferrari Can’t Get Through’

With one of the most impressive resumes in rock, Pete Sears has a lot to look back on. Growing up in South London, he frequented popular blues clubs and eagerly absorbed the music of legends like Freddie King, Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters, while simultaneously exploring jazz albums from the likes of Oscar Peterson and Dave Brubeck, as well as folk and local Celtic music. Soon, Sears went from piano lessons and casual school gigs to performing professionally with English bands like Sons of Fred, Les Fleur de Lys and the Sam Gopal Dream.

