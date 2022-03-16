ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rod Stewart Fills Pothole Himself Saying ‘My Ferrari Can’t Get Through’

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Rod Stewart, or shall we say "Road" Stewart has some skills we didn't know...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 1

Related
98.7 WFGR

Pete Sears Says Rod Stewart Didn’t Expect ‘Maggie May’ to Hit: Exclusive Interview

With one of the most impressive resumes in rock, Pete Sears has a lot to look back on. Growing up in South London, he frequented popular blues clubs and eagerly absorbed the music of legends like Freddie King, Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters, while simultaneously exploring jazz albums from the likes of Oscar Peterson and Dave Brubeck, as well as folk and local Celtic music. Soon, Sears went from piano lessons and casual school gigs to performing professionally with English bands like Sons of Fred, Les Fleur de Lys and the Sam Gopal Dream.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
BBC

Rod Stewart: Videos prompts pothole DIY repair warning

A council has urged people not to try to repair potholes themselves after Sir Rod Stewart was filmed doing it. Instagram videos showed the singer, 77, shovelling gravel near his home near Harlow, Essex, claiming drivers were "bashing their cars up" on the road. His post was liked more than...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Potholes near Sir Rod Stewart's Essex home to be fixed in April

The potholes Sir Rod Stewart was filmed fixing will be temporarily filled in April and the road resurfaced in July, a council said. Videos on the 77-year-old singer's Instagram account showed him shovelling gravel in Harlow, Essex, claiming "no-one can be bothered to do it". In one, he said "people...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Neil Diamond tribute act Graham Shaw in firework memorial

Relatives of "Portugal's best Neil Diamond impersonator" have arranged to have his ashes blasted into the sky inside a firework. Graham Shaw, 71, better known as Nearly Diamond, had thrilled bar crowds in the resort of Carvoeiro since 2009. Wife Michele said he first sang in Sheffield pubs, where his...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potholes#Ferrari Daytona#Vehicles#Sirrodstewart#Ferarri
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

81K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy