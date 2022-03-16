Entomologists rename the defamatory termed gypsy moth

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Entomological Society of America (ESA) has renamed the common ‘gypsy moth’ species Lymantria dispar . The ‘spongy moth’ now replaces the approved common name of the ESA’s insects and related organisms lists of this species.

In July 2021, the ESA removed the old name from the list for its use of a derogatory term for Romani people. Officials said ‘spongy moth’ which derives from the common name used in France and French-speaking Canada, ‘spongieuse,’ refers to the moth’s sponge-like egg masses.

Officials said the renaming of this species not only reinforces an important feature of the moth’s biology for entomologists and foresters, but also moves away from outdated terms previously used. The spongy moth which is native to Europe, Asia, and North Africa, is an invasive pest of the North American forests that can defoliate hundreds of tree and shrub species.

“We are grateful to the diverse community of people and organizations who have been involved in this renaming process and have committed to adopting ‘spongy moth’ as well,” said ESA President Jessica Ware, Ph.D.

According to officials, the species of moth was Introduced in Massachusetts in the 1800s, and is widespread in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada. The invasive species has costs millions of dollars each year in damage and efforts to control the prevention of spread. Officials said the spongy moth primarily spreads via these egg masses when transported on firewood, outdoor equipment and vehicles.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.