Monday marks the first time since in-person instruction resumed during the COVID-19 pandemic that students in Washington are not required to mask up in schools. The Washington State Department of Health first announced in early March that schools, child care facilities, and day camps would be following the rest of the state in lifting indoor masking requirements on March 12. But while the DOH cited a need to maintain the social and emotional health of students, others have been critical of the move.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO