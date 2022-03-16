ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Roncalli High School in Manitowoc was evacuated Wednesday after a bomb threat

By Brandon Reid, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 13 hours ago

MANITOWOC - An evacuation of Roncalli High School Wednesday was the result of a bomb threat that likely came from outside the area, police said.

Police responded to the school, at 2000 Mirro Drive, at around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday after an unknown person contacted the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department with the threat, the Manitowoc Police Department said in a news release. The information was then relayed to dispatch and school administration.

The school was evacuated and searched by police, with assistance from the Green Bay Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office bomb-sniffing canine units.

Police said no unusual objects were found in a search of the school.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect is believed to be from outside the area.

The threat and evacuation came as the school was preparing to have a send-off for the boys basketball team Wednesday afternoon. The team is making its fourth trip in the past five seasons to the WIAA state basketball tournament . No. 2-seeded Roncalli will take on No. 3 Marshall Thursday in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at the Kohl Center in Madison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmCsY_0ehCG5dS00

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Roncalli High School in Manitowoc was evacuated Wednesday after a bomb threat

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

Fed raises interest rates for first time since 2018 by a quarter of a point

As widely expected, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day meeting a quarter-percentage point interest rate increase — nearly two years to the day after the central bank slashed its benchmark federal funds rate to zero in a bid to cushion the blow of a deep recession triggered when the United States shut down in the early days of the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Education
The Hill

Zelensky challenges conscience of Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confronted Americans on Wednesday with a graphic portrait of his country’s suffering in the face of Russian hostility, delivering an impassioned speech that challenged both the policies of the Biden administration and the conscience of a Congress that's now vowing to escalate its response. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Reid
Herald Times Reporter

Herald Times Reporter

396
Followers
166
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Manitowoc area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at htrnews.com

 http://htrnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy