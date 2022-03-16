Roncalli High School in Manitowoc was evacuated Wednesday after a bomb threat

MANITOWOC - An evacuation of Roncalli High School Wednesday was the result of a bomb threat that likely came from outside the area, police said.

Police responded to the school, at 2000 Mirro Drive, at around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday after an unknown person contacted the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department with the threat, the Manitowoc Police Department said in a news release. The information was then relayed to dispatch and school administration.

The school was evacuated and searched by police, with assistance from the Green Bay Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office bomb-sniffing canine units.

Police said no unusual objects were found in a search of the school.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect is believed to be from outside the area.

The threat and evacuation came as the school was preparing to have a send-off for the boys basketball team Wednesday afternoon. The team is making its fourth trip in the past five seasons to the WIAA state basketball tournament . No. 2-seeded Roncalli will take on No. 3 Marshall Thursday in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at the Kohl Center in Madison.

