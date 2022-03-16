ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

14 best dark spot correctors that actually work, per dermatologists

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
New York Post
 14 hours ago

Dark spots have few lovers — and many haters. While it may seem like those pesky areas won’t brighten at all, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel (or, rather, skincare product).

With the help of a quality dark spot corrector, over time, your face will reap the benefits of a lighter and brighter complexion.

“Dark spot correctors are topical skincare formulations that target hyperpigmentation (aka brown spots in the skin),” Jennifer Chwalek, MD , a board-certified and fellowship-trained dermatologic surgeon with 24 years of experience, told the New York Post. “They contain various ingredients that can help fade and sometimes prevent hyperpigmentation, coming in serums, creams and lotions.”

Ahead, find the 14 best dark spot correctors our two board-certified experts cherry-picked exclusively for you. What’s more, find a dedicated FAQ section for more what-to-knows about the results-driven formulas.

Click to jump to the best dark spot correctors:

What are the best kinds of dark spot correctors?

Unsurprisingly, dark spots come in many varieties, much like each skincare product in your routine.

“Dark spot correctors most commonly come in serums or spot treatments, but you can also find moisturizers with sunscreen that use ingredients that will help reduce the appearance of dark spots,” Bruce Katz, MD , director of JUVA Skin & Laser Center and clinical professor of dermatology at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told The Post.

Some of the most effective active ingredients to treat dark spots are acids — like tranexamic, glycolic and kojic acids. “Retinoids can also treat dark spots by accelerating cell turnover,” he adds. “Vitamin C is also something to look for, as studies have shown it helps impede melanin production, which can help reduce dark spots.”

How often should a dark spot corrector be used?

How often your dark spot corrector be used depends on the formulation, so be sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations on your product. “Usually it’s recommended to use once or twice a day,” Chwalek notes. “If it contains an alpha hydroxy acid — like glycolic acid — then you may want to limit its use to two to three times a week depending on the strength and the sensitivity of your skin.”

How long should I expect results from my dark spot corrector?

Sure, we’d all want to see results overnight, but rest assured that top formulas work when you follow the “consistency is key” adage.

“With consistent use (combined with vigilant sun protection) you may start to see improvement within in a few weeks, but it can sometimes take up to 12 weeks to see more substantial improvement,” Chwalek said.

Not to mention, Katz recommends sticking to a given product for at least one month to see if your skin has noticeable improvements, as well as target any traceable irritation, like redness or itchiness).

Best Dark Spot Correctors 1. Ambi Skincare Fade Cream , $5 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TSAq_0ehCG0Dp00 Amazon

There’s a reason this has been a favorite for a long time, according to Katz. “It has an accessible price point for all, does a nice job evening skin tone and reducing the appearance of dark spots,” he adds.

Chwalek also approves of the product, as it contains hydroquinone 2%, “which is one of the most effective ingredients available when it comes to fading dark spots,” she highlights.

amazon 2. Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream with TFC8 Face Moisturizer , $280 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXY66_0ehCG0Dp00 Sephora

While Augustinus Bader’s dermatologist-approved formula is quite costly, it’s a worthwhile investment if tackling dark spots is what you’re after.

“The patented TFC8 supports cell renewal which may help pigmentation and it is rich in ingredients for skin hydration,” Chwalek said.

sephora 3. Algenist Blue Algae Vitamin C Skinclarity Brightening Serum , $72 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295nqs_0ehCG0Dp00
Amazon

Ocean blue packaging aside, Katz recommends Algenist’s Blue Algae Vitamin C Skinclarity Brightening Serum as one of his go-to products for helping to cure dark spots.

“I like that this uses a mix of AHAs, BHA and PHA (plus vitamin C) to resurface the skin and help reduce the appearance of dark spots,” he notes.

amazon sephora 4. Alpha-H Liquid Gold Exfoliating Treatment with Glycolic Acid , $54 to $59 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXQnt_0ehCG0Dp00 Amazon

“Glycolic acid is an extremely effective AHA,” Katz shares. “Pairing glycolic acid with licorice root should deliver not only brighter, more even-toned skin, but will help with enlarged pores and skin smoothness.”

Not to mention, Alpha-H is one of our top-trusted brands for niacinamide serums .

amazon sephora 5. Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum , $62 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvMMq_0ehCG0Dp00 Amazon

Ah, Biossance’s Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum. We love it not only as one of our top vitamin C serums but also for its efficacy in helping reverse your dark spots’ appearance.

“In addition to vitamin C, it also has white shiitake mushroom extract and licorice root extract to improve the appearance of darks spots,” Chwalek spotlights.

amazon sephora 6. Caudalie Vinoperfect Glycolic Peel Mask , $39 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtNUg_0ehCG0Dp00 Sephora

Truth be told, if we could write a love letter to Caudalie’s line of incredibly amazing masks , we would. Specifically, its Vinoperfect Glycolic Peel Mask has that superstar ingredient — glycolic acid — that’s the gold standard to help brighten your face.

“This mask contains Caudalie’s patented viniferine which, like vitamin C, can brighten and prevent dark spots — as well as glycolic and natural AHAs,” Chwalek explains. “It’s also rich in glycerin, arginine and vitamin E which can hydrate and protect the skin from irritation.”

caudalie sephora 7. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir , $80 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h82bG_0ehCG0Dp00 Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury has quite amazing makeup products but, when it comes to skincare, her products are legendary.

“The key ingredients of this serum include vitamin C, polyglutamic acid, and 5% niacinamide,” Chwalek lists. “They combined vitamin C with glutathione (a potent antioxidant) to improve vitamin C absorption.” Not to mention, polyglutamic acid improves skin dryness by preventing moisture loss, she adds.

charlotte tilbury sephora 8. Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Spot Treatment , $55 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w60NO_0ehCG0Dp00 Sephora

“This spot treatment contains niacinamide, jojoba oil (which has anti-inflammatory properties and has been shown to help heal the skin) as well as tea tree oil (which can help breakouts) in a tinted formula to help conceal spots,” Chwalek explains.

Not to mention, the brand’s vitamin C serum ($145) is one of our favorites we reviewed .

dr. barbara sturm sephora 9. Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Dark Spot Corrector , $15 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0st3E8_0ehCG0Dp00 Amazon

According to Chwalek, the skin-healthy combination of vitamins C and E, along with LHA (lipo-hydroxyl acid) can help to exfoliate, reduce fine lines and improve acne.  “LHAs are gentle exfoliants so this is usually safe for even sensitive skin,” she explains.

Not to mention, if you’re looking for a much-recommended dark spot corrector that won’t break the bank, this is it.

amazon 10. It Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots 4% Niacinamide Serum , $29 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1ifx_0ehCG0Dp00 Amazon

“This serum contains niacinamide and vitamin C to improve overall skin evenness,” Chwalek explains, vetting the product. It’s also a a gentle formula that’s safe for sensitive skin types.

amazon sephora 11. Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum , $72 to $75 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30U3qR_0ehCG0Dp00 Sephora

“This product is rich in ingredients that can fade dark spots: glycolic acid, tranexamic acid, licorice extract,” Chwalek said. For its wonderful ingredient blend, Murad is fairly priced if you want to take on your dark spots head-on.

amazon sephora 12. Peter Thomas Roth Pro Strength Niacinamide Discoloration Treatment , $88 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmHsV_0ehCG0Dp00 Sephora

As a relatively new offering from Peter Thomas Roth, its benefits reach further than its handsome rose gold packaging (though we love that, too).

“This formula also has some effective ingredients including niacinamide, tranexamic acid, and kojiic acid,” Chwalek explains.

peter thomas roth sephora 13. Skinfix Correct+ Dark Spot Corrector , $60 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rONB_0ehCG0Dp00 Sephora

As one of our top brands for body lotions and body butters , Skinfix has a history of producing products that are sensitive-skin safe and concentrated for specific problem areas.

“This corrector contains AHAs (glycolic and lactic acid) to improve skin turnover combined with turmeric, niacinamide and licorice root and vitamin C (in the form of Australian Kakadu Plum) — all of which can fade dark spots,” Chwalek highlights. Within its formula is also a blend of bio-identical lipids “to help with skin hydration and protect against irritation,” she adds.

sephora 14. Urban Skin Rx Clean and Even Tone Body Cleansing Bar, $32 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sly46_0ehCG0Dp00 Amazon

Safe to use on your body and your face, Urban Skin Rx’s formula is a top-tier product worth snagging for less than $35.

“Its active ingredients include kojic acid, azelaic acid, niacinamide, and licorice root,” Chwalek lists, recommending the product.

amazon

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the 1 Drugstore Brand I Always Recommend for Sensitive Skin’

When you have sensitive skin, it can be really tricky to find the right skin-care products. There are tons of products out there, and even when you use something labeled "gentle" or "for sensitive skin," you can still experience irritation. When Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington DC, has a patient with sensitive skin, there's one brand she recommends time and time again—Vanicream.
SKIN CARE
In Style

This $13 Night Cream Clears Up Wrinkles in a Week, According to Shoppers

In the pantheon of beauty buys, you'd be hard-pressed to find one with a longer legacy than Oil of Olay. If I had a dollar for every time I read a review declaring its demonstrated wrinkle-reducing power, I'd be on a yacht in the Mediterranean. And according to shoppers, the brand's done it again with the Total Effects 7-in-1 Night Cream — a normally $22 jar of cream that's now going for 13 bucks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin E#Vitamin A#Sensitive Skin#Dark Skin#Dermatologists#Md#The New York Post#Faq#Juva Skin Laser Center#Icahn
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Swears This TikTok-Viral Vitamin C Serum ‘Changed’ Her Skin & It’s 25% Off For a Limited Time Only

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When searching for the next big skincare product to add to our routines, we turn to TikTok and celebs. What better inspiration than the people who are consistently trying new formulas and have a massive platform for sharing their fave picks? There’s one product in particular that has won the hearts of TikTokers everywhere, plus the stunning Hailey Bieber. BeautyStat might not be a brand you’re all too familiar with, but let us explain....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
marthastewart.com

Vaseline or Aquaphor: Which One Is Actually Better for Dry Skin?

A quick fix for chapped lips or a patch of dry skin often involves a dab of Aquaphor ($4.99, target.com) here or Vaseline ($4.49, target.com) there. Both topical ointments have a long list of advantages, but when it comes to a flaking, irritated complexion, which one is best? We chatted with two dermatologists to determine, once and for all, which product better addresses dry skin.
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

Does Drinking A Lot Of Water Really Give You Better Skin?

Celebrities used to get away with claiming the secret to their red-carpet-ready skin was simply drinking a lot of water. Now we know there’s way more happening behind the scenes that helps A-listers have flawless skin, but it’s also true that drinking water ― and drinking enough of it ― is necessary to stay healthy.
SKIN CARE
Essence

The Ingredient You Didn’t Know Your Skincare Needed – Vitamin C

We spoke to Rolanda Wilkerson, Ph.D. about Vitamin C for spring skincare. If you’re looking for a skincare product that really works, a trusty Vitamin C serum is probably your best bet. If you have uneven skin tone, rough texture, fine lines, acne scars, general dullness – or a combination of the aforementioned skincare concern – it’s nothing that Vitamin C can’t fix. Simply put, Vitamin C is an anti-aging antioxidant that helps your skin’s natural regeneration process and repairs your body’s damaged skin cells, according to Healthline. As a sought-after, trending skincare ingredient, it’s no wonder why the gworls are swarming to add these serums to their virtual shopping carts.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
In Style

This Fast-Acting $25 Night Cream Is Making Shoppers' Skin Look "Better Than It Has in Years"

I'm a huge fan of multi-tasking formulas. Why use five separate products when just one can correct a handful of concerns? I'm also a fan of formulas that provide quick results. And, according to thousands of reviews, one under-the-radar night cream checks both boxes. The Multi-Correxion Even Tone + Lift Night Cream from trusted drugstore beauty brand RoC is a non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested formula that addresses numerous common skin concerns as you sleep — and devoted fans have been relying on it for years.
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

How To Get Rid of Dark Spots: 15 Best Products and Treatments

If there's anything more annoying than acne and breakouts, it's the stubborn dark spots they leave behind on my face and body. And if you're also someone who deals with hyperpigmentation—whether it's from skin inflammation, cystic acne, the sun, or hormones—then you probably know just how common—and frustrating—skin discoloration can be to cover up and/or treat. So to help you out (and let's be honest, to help myself out), I turned to the experts for the best advice on how to get rid of dark spots on your skin, based on every type and cause. Keep reading for everything you really, truly need to know.
SKIN CARE
CNET

Slugging Your Way to Better Skin: What It Is and Why It Works

If you've seen a plethora of slimy, shiny faces on TikTok recently, you've probably found the popular skin care routine, "slugging." The trend has created a frenzy among beauty advocates and gone viral on TikTok due to claims that it makes skin smooth and soft. Don't worry, this process doesn't...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

The ‘Magical’ Anti-Aging Face Oil That Replaces Makeup Is 25% Off Thanks to SkinStore’s Massive Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When winter hits—and boy, has it hit this year—skin can tend to become dry and dull. But you can prevent winter gloom from getting your skin down. There’s a sprinkling of skincare products that can help you out by giving you a much-needed boost of radiance. We dug up one that’s enriched with the best ingredients for combating dull winter skin. Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is here to...
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The best volumising products for fine, flat hair that really do work

Fine hair can be a mixed blessing. On the upside, it tends to be naturally smooth and shiny, responds well to heat styling tools and takes a mere five-minutes to blow-dry. On the downside, it’s prone to oiliness and can fall flat, lacking the natural bounce and body found in our coarse-haired friends. The good news? There are plenty of volume-boosting products available that promise many a big hair day ahead.
HAIR CARE
Marie Claire

The 28 Best Anti-Aging Products Dermatologists and Beauty Editors Swear By

Fellow beauty editors will feel this hard: The texts usually come on Sunday nights. The tone is direct, if slightly twinged with desperation: "Have you heard of the Hanacure mask?" (Yes.) "Do wrinkle creams actually work?" (Yes.) "What are the best anti-aging products?" (Right this way.) I've gotten these texts from my closest friends, my 16-year-old niece, my far-flung college acquaintances, and my baby daddy. Aging is an honor and a privilege—and it's coming for all of us. So while some of us foster our commitment to it when we're in our halcyon twenties, others don't catch the skincare bug until their thirties or beyond. And guess what? All of those approaches are okay, especially considering the quality products available.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream Delivers "Unbelievable Results, Almost Instantaneously"

I'll be honest, I'm a fiend for Credo's clean beauty selection. I describe it as an all-clean version of Sephora or Ulta, where all the products have been vetted to not include hormone-disrupting ingredients, asbestos, PFAS, and more problematic ingredients — and with that peace of mind, it's even more exciting to come across skincare that actually works. Take Maya Chia's newest release, the Advanced Response Complex: Shoppers call it the "best anti-aging, youth-restoring, wrinkle-reversing, skin-plumping cream ever."
SKIN CARE
WWD

The 16 Best Shampoos for Curly Hair, According to Hair Stylists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. How and when you wash your hair can be a hotly debated topic, especially for curly-haired girls. Some with finer, light curls wash their hair every day, while others try to squeak out as many days as they possibly can. Regardless of where you land on the wash day debate, there’s no denying that all curls, whether you’ve got loose waves or tight coils, need a little extra TLC — and that all...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The Surprisingly Common Skincare Mistake That May Be Making Fine Lines And Wrinkles So Much Worse

Taking proper care of your skin from morning to night is the most surefire way to prevent signs of aging from developing on your complexion, but even in the most ironclad skincare routine there may be small mistakes you’re making that could negate the hard work you’re putting in. Although fine lines and wrinkles are a common development as the skin naturally begins to produce less collagen throughout the years, just as there are steps you can take to prevent this from occurring, there are small missteps that can actually make signs of aging worse, and it’s worth being prudent in all areas of your daily routine to keep this at bay.
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Refreshing Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream Faded Shoppers' Dark Circles "Within 2 Weeks"

If you're looking to subdue your dark circles, slapping on just any eye cream won't cut it. Not all formulas are created equal; you'll want to look for one that specifically treats shadowy, puffy eyes, like the Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream. Though it caters to improving the appearance of under-eye bags and darkness, the popular seller also comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers for its ability to lift sagging skin and soften dryness without ensuing irritation or burning effects.
SKIN CARE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy