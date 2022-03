It will certainly look strange the first time Kenley Jansen faces Freddie Freeman in a crucial moment late in a close game, Jansen in an Atlanta Braves uniform, Freeman in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform, symbols of this entire twisted offseason. Jansen debuted for the Dodgers on July 24, 2010 -- 38 days before Freeman made his first appearance for the Braves, making them two of the longest-tenured players with one team among active players.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO