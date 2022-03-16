ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Interview: AAPI hate and Georgia shooting massacre one year later

By Sonseeahray Tonsall, Katelyn Stark
FOX40
FOX40
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSfnj_0ehCFg3B00

Instances of AAPI hate have fallen out of the headlines, but they haven’t fallen off the radar of those in the community who say more needs to be done to stop this discrimination.

Robert Aaron Long is already serving four life sentences plus 35 years for some of the lives he took in and around Atlanta exactly one year ago. Long will face a death penalty hearing next month for the other lives he took as he targeted women at Georgia massage parlors.

Interview: How racism is impacting some Ukrainians fleeing war

Investigators say he’s confessed that he went on that deadly rampage, taking a total of eight lives, including six Asian American women, because he was battling sex addiction.

People in Georgia and across the country instead regarded the killings as part of the frightening wave of hate against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders that spiked during the pandemic.

Nilda Valmores, the long-time force behind My Sister’s House, spoke with Sonseeahray about where we are with the issue one year later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Texas mail ballot rejections soar under new restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas threw out mail votes at an abnormally high rate during the nation’s first primary of 2022, rejecting nearly 23,000 ballots outright under tougher voting rules that are part of a broad campaign by Republicans to reshape American elections, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. Roughly 13% of mail […]
TEXAS STATE
FOX40

9 killed, including 6 college students, in Texas collision

Nine people died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who were returning home from a golf tournament, authorities said. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX40

Disney workers plan walkout to protest ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney workers are planning walkouts during their breaks every day this week to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida legislation that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The act of protest will culminate next Tuesday with a general walkout by LGBTQ workers and their supporters […]
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Aapi#Ukrainians#Asian Americans#Pacific Islanders
FOX40

Talking to kids about nukes: Parents, experts suggest truth

NEW YORK (AP) — Jillian Amodio went with the truth when her 10-year-old daughter had some pointed questions about the war in Ukraine. “When she asked what nuclear weapons were, I explained in simple terms that they’re explosive devices used in warfare that are capable of releasing tremendous amounts of energy and causing widespread harm and […]
KIDS
FOX40

Sgt. Nicole Gee honored at her former high school

OAKMONT, Calif. (KTXL) — A special honor was held in Roseville on Tuesday night for a Roseville marine who gave her life serving her country.  Oakmont High School hosted a dedication ceremony on the same softball field where Sgt. Nicole Gee used to play. A plaque in her honor will be placed in the library.  […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Ex-Congressman Victor Fazio of California dies at 79

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Victor Fazio, a Democratic congressman from California who served for 20 years and rose to become an influential party leader in the House, has died. He was 79. Fazio’s death was announced Wednesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, although her office didn’t provide details. Pelosi called Fazio a close friend who […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Softball team honors Roseville native killed in Kabul bombing

Months after she lost her life serving this country, a Roseville native will get a special tribute in her hometown. It’s been almost seven months since the world learned of the loss of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee in Afghanistan.  Sgt. Gee was killed along with 12 other service members when a suicide bomber launched an […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Los Rios colleges raise security amid racist threats

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Faculty and staff within the Los Rios Community College District are calling for change Wednesday after district officials told FOX40 a former student sent racist and violent messages to the president of American River College.   American River College President Melanie Dixon said more security will be around campus and she hopes the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fractures around Bob Saget’s eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting “something hard, covered by something soft,” such as a carpeted floor, according to a report released Tuesday that provides more details of the TV’s star’s death. In the incident report released by the […]
ORLANDO, FL
FOX40

Fairfield halfway home alarms residents

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Fairfield residents gathered on Wednesday to voice their concerns after they learned that several registered sex offenders moved into their neighborhood.  “We have 278 sex registrants that live in the city of Fairfield,” said Acting Police Chief Dan Marshall.  Out of those 278, four of them are on parole and […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

FOX40

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy