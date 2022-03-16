Jerome Powell doesn't see a recession in 2022 despite the Fed cutting off its economic support

It is a common misperception, going back to the 1970s, that rapid oil price increases lead to recessions. Today, many pundits are rejuvenating this false idea as a possible consequence of the rising oil prices that are occurring due to the Ukrainian war. If historical evidence has any sway, this will not happen. The U.S. has only had one recession caused by rapidly increasing oil prices; for the most part, the cause of our recessions has been the Federal Reserve policies, which were in response to other factors taking place in the economy.

