ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Cities with the worst commutes in Utah

By Stacker
ABC4
ABC4
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itvUy_0ehCFakp00

(STACKER) – When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high. Cumulatively, 27 minutes each way translates to 54 minutes a day or four-and-a-half hours per week. That’s 18 hours a month and 216 hours a year spent commuting.

Those who commute know it’s anything but idyllic. While a very small portion of workers live in the ideal scenario—a short, walkable distance from the office, along a sidewalk that is presumably regularly shoveled in the winter and where the temperature doesn’t result in a sweaty arrival in the summer—most endure clogged roads, unpredictable public transit, and the frustrations that come with. Of course, not all commutes are as bad as others, and some cities have better public transit and traffic flow. Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2019 5-year estimate.

New hotel under construction in Northern Utah

#20. Sandy
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 23.1
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 69.5%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 3.5%

#19. Layton
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 23.1
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 67.1%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 5.1%

#18. Lehi
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 23.5
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 67.8%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 4.9%

#17. Clinton
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 23.7
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 71%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 5%

#16. Farmington
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 23.9
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 65.5%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 3.3%

#15. Draper
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 23.9
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 66.6%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 4%

#14. Kaysville
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 23.9
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 63.6%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 5.4%

#13. West Haven
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 24
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 73.1%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 8.5%

#12. West Point
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 24.5
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 68.8%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 5.6%

#11. Bluffdale
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 24.7
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 59.8%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 2.7%

#10. West Jordan
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 24.8
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 65%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 3.9%

#9. Kearns
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 25
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 61.8%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 4.1%

#8. South Jordan
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 25
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 60.6%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 4.2%

#7. Riverton
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 25.9
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 56.8%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 4.8%

#6. North Ogden
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 26.1
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 71.1%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 10.6%

#5. Syracuse
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 26.5
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 60.9%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 6.3%

#4. Herriman
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 28.7
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 50.3%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 6.4%

#3. Tooele
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 29.1
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 48.8%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 11.7%

#2. Saratoga Springs
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 31.7
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 46.5%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 9.3%

#1. Eagle Mountain
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 34.8
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 35.8%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 14.2%

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

How inflation may affect your power bill in Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Are you worried about your power bill rising among already skyrocketing daily essentials? “Inflation is at a high from many years ago, we haven’t seen this kind of inflation and it’s certainly going to trickle through to our power rates,” says Colin Jack, the Chief Operating Officer for Dixie Power. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s largest job fair looking to hire thousands

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Looking for a new job? Well, the opportunities are rife at the next community job fair being held this month in Provo. The Utah Valley Job Fair is the state’s largest community job fair and will feature over 100 Utah employers looking to fill thousands of jobs. The event will be […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Drought, heat wave in 2021 drive higher power costs

UTAH (ABC4) – A drought and heat wave from 2021 are driving up power costs at Rocky Mountain Power. The company has asked the Public Service Commission of Utah to approve an average increase to Utah customer bills of 1.9 percent beginning May 1, 2022. That means a typical customer using 775 kilowatt-hours per month […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Lehi, UT
City
West Haven, UT
City
Tooele, UT
City
Kearns, UT
City
Herriman, UT
City
Eagle Mountain, UT
City
Farmington, UT
City
Layton, UT
City
Saratoga Springs, UT
City
North Ogden, UT
City
Syracuse, UT
City
Riverton, UT
State
Utah State
City
Kaysville, UT
City
West Point, UT
ABC4

Utah mill turned radioactive waste dump

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – What began as a mill built to break down rock and process natural uranium ore has become a dumping ground for radioactive waste from contaminated sites across the world. The White Mesa Mill, which is just south of Blanding, has reportedly received over 700 million pounds of waste, unregulated. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah adds over 180 new COVID cases, 3 deaths in latest Wednesday report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 183 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, March 16, and 3 new deaths since yesterday. Here is a breakdown of the new cases: Cases With 183 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 926,149. Of today’s new cases, 25 are school-aged children. […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#U S Census Bureau#Public Transit#Commutes#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
ABC4

Transformer power outage shuts down Skyline High School

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A major power outage has shut down a Salt Lake City high school on Wednesday morning. Granite School District officials say the power outage is caused by an older, faulty transformer on campus. In-person classes have been canceled and all students will be moving to remote learning during this time, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Outdoor rec. center to replace Glendale water park

GLENDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Public Lands is taking steps in creating their vision for the new regional park, which will reside at the former Glendale water park site. The site is currently enduring demolition efforts of broken equipment. Planners at Design Workshop have backed the Public Lands Division in their proposal to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah water conservationists announce new drought initiative

UTAH (ABC4) – With the severe drought that has plagued Utah this past year, water conservationists are aiming to replenish Utah’s dwindling water levels. The Utah Rivers Council, along with 11 city, county, and water agency partners will be holding a virtual press conference to announce a new initiative. The initiative will focus on mitigating […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Quick moving storm to impact Utah tonight and Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We’ll see some mild conditions to start Tuesday, but some changes are on the way for Northern Utah as we head into the evening and overnight. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day today ahead of the next cold front. We’ll also see a stronger southerly flow which […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Car flips at Little Cottonwood Canyon

GRANITE, Utah (ABC4) – A car is being cleared Wednesday afternoon near White Pine Chutes at Little Cottonwood Canyon. Utah Department of Transportation reports that the car flipped near milepost 9. Authorities are advising the public to please be cautious travelling in the area, and to expect minor downhill delays. This story will be updated.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
ABC4

Utah father-son duo bring luxury spa to Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – As Utahns, we take pride in our communities throughout the Beehive State. Thus, we often find ourselves supporting local businesses, brands, and restaurants. As of March 16, a father-son duo offers a chance to support a new — and rather luxurious — local spot. Locals of Utah, Jarom Bettinger, and his […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

ABC4

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy