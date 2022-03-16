ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Alpha’ Affection: London On Da Track Reignites Shenseea Dating Rumors With Icy Chain, Concerned Fans Are Still Over It

By Shannon Dawson
Bossip
 14 hours ago

Now that London On Da Track and Summer Walker are completely over, it appears as though the producer has his eyes on someone new.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOyKr_0ehCFZoy00

Source: Paul Archuleta/ Leon Bennett / Getty

Back in February during Super Bowl LVI weekend, London was spotted looking pretty coupled up with Jamaican rapper Shenseea. In one photo obtained by The Shade Room , the “Alpha” hitmaker and the producer were seen holding hands at the game, but at the time, Shenseea swiftly denied the dating rumors.

Maaaaynnee! He held my hand to save me from fallin man cho!” she replied in The Shade Room’s Instagram comments.

Now, the suspected pair are sparking romance chatter again. London recently attended the star’s album release party for Alpha, and social media detectives raised a few eyebrows when he gifted the Caribbean bombshell an icy chain while on stage performing.

Jamaican radio station IRIE FM shared a clip of the moment that the 30-year-old Atlanta native snuck behind Shenseea and blessed her with a big diamond chain. We’ve gotta say…. he looked pretty smitten as he placed it around her neck too.

Check out the video from two different angles below.

Another video captured London walking behind the 25-year-old rising star as she entered the release party, she was later spotted smooching him on the cheek.

Of course, the quick clip sparked a bunch of commentary from social media goers, with a majority of them expressing sympathy for Summer Walker,  who was in a rocky relationship with the record producer for two years. The former couple welcomed a daughter in March 2021 although London has three other kids from previous relationships.

Fans Weigh In On The Shenseea London On Da Track Dating Rumors

Summer Walker has called London On Da Track a “ bum” and a “ghetto baby’s father” to their daughter all while dedicating tracks to his alleged bad behavior on her “Still Over It” album.

“Look at him… plotting on BM #5,” one user wrote on Instagram.

“She better stay away from him!!!!” another person commented.

Those comments continued on Twitter.

Yikes!

During a Mar. 11 appearance on The Breakfast Club , Shenseea further denied her alleged relationship with London On Da Track, doubling down on her claims about that suspicious photo of them holding hands.

“You know I hold hands with everybody on my team, like my managers, everybody,” she explained. “You know London is on my team right? London is a cool dude to me, we’ve been working together, we’ve been making music, and nobody and when I say nonody, I mean nobody knows who I’m dating publicly.”

When asked whether she was actually dating someone, the singer replied:

“Yea I’m into somebody for sure, It’s been going good, real cool dude.”

Guess we’ll never actually know if the two are dating, but it sure does look like it!

Watch Shenseea’s full interview below.

