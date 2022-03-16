USPS looking to add 300 delivery carriers at San Jose Post Offices

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Postal Service is seeking to add 300 delivery carriers at San Jose Post Offices as part of its 10-year plan “Delivering for America”.

As a result, the Postal Service is hosting in-person job fairs on March 23, April 20, and May 18 at the San Jose Processing & Distribution Center located at 1750 Lundy Avenue in San Jose from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Virtual job fairs will also be available on March 17, March 31, April 14, April 27, and May 12.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation — and must also be available to work weekends and holidays.

See the job posting for full details of duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information.

USPS said job postings will be updated frequently.

“Whether it’s your first career or next career, the Postal Service is a great place to work that provides job security, career advancement opportunities, and generous benefits,” USPS said in a press release.

To register, click here .

