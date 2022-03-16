ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

USPS looking to add 300 delivery carriers at San Jose Post Offices

By Omar Pérez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntB2v_0ehCFGIP00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Postal Service is seeking to add 300 delivery carriers at San Jose Post Offices as part of its 10-year plan “Delivering for America”.

As a result, the Postal Service is hosting in-person job fairs on March 23, April 20, and May 18 at the San Jose Processing & Distribution Center located at 1750 Lundy Avenue in San Jose from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Virtual job fairs will also be available on March 17, March 31, April 14, April 27, and May 12.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation — and must also be available to work weekends and holidays.

See the job posting for full details of duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information.

USPS said job postings will be updated frequently.

“Whether it’s your first career or next career, the Postal Service is a great place to work that provides job security, career advancement opportunities, and generous benefits,” USPS said in a press release.

To register, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
KRON4 News

Uber gas surcharge starts today

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gas prices will hit you even if you don’t drive your own car. Starting today if you hop into an Uber you will be charged an extra 45 to 55 cents per ride. It’s basically gas tax, as the companies are charging you that and giving the money directly to […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

‘Gen Z’ the highest group moving to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new study finds that Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, have been moving back to big cities. Rentcafé, a real estate listing firm, found that the volume of rental applications by Gen Z rose 21% over the past year while applications from all other generations declined. The age […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

Gen Z renters targeting Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A new report reveals two Bay Area cities are among the top destination for Gen Z renters. According to real estate listing firm RentCafe, the volume of rental applications from people born between 1997 and 2012 rose 21% over the past year, while the volume of applications for all other […]
KRON4 News

AC Transit requires all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The deadline for all Alameda -Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit) employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is Thursday. In December 2021, AC Transit Board of Directors voted that employees, Board officers, and Board Directors are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 without a testing option. “Our Board of […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#San Jose Post Offices#The Postal Service#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Some police sending aid to Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Lakeport Police Department in Lake County, California announced that it was donating ballistic helmets and vests to Ukraine. “Today we donated numerous sets of surplus ballistic helmets and vests to help save lives in Ukraine,” the department stated via Facebook. “Many law enforcement agencies throughout California and the nation are […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Startup founders sentenced for $100 million fraud

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – The co-founders of a biopharmaceutical firm were sentenced Tuesday in a San Francisco federal courtroom to a year in prison for their convictions in August 2021, when they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal trade secrets and defraud investors of more than $100 million. Racho Jordanov, the co-founder and former chief […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

BART service back on Dublin/Pleasanton line

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – BART service stopped on the Dublin/Pleasanton Line shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday “due to a major medical emergency,” the agency stated. The medical emergency was a death on the BART train tracks, the agency clarified. As of 7:41 a.m., there was a station closure at Dublin/Pleasanton. Bus service was available between […]
KRON4 News

Business prepare for St. Patrick’s Day rush

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area restaurants and bars are preparing for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations since pandemic shutdowns. The Moylan Brewery in Novato is expecting their bar to be busy Thursday evening after operating with limited staff and hours since the pandemic. “So excited,” manager Melissa Schwartz said. “We can’t wait to have all […]
KRON4 News

From milk to Teslas: Bay Area price tracker

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As inflation reaches levels not seen in decades, KRON4 has decided to highlight the price of some staples here in the Bay Area. Gas (San Francisco) – $5.92/gallon source AAA Gas (Alameda Co.) – $5.81/gallon source AAA Gas (San Jose) – $5.78/gallon source AAA Milk – $5.99/gallon of Lucerne whole milk […]
KRON4 News

Sutter Health nurses picket Bay Area locations

NOVATO (KRON) – Hundreds of nurses at 15 Bay Area Sutter Health facilities will be picketing in front of their workplaces today. This is not a strike, so you shouldn’t miss an appointment if you have one. It is an informational picket. The nurses have negotiating for nine months with their hospitals for a new contract […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland: 2 arrested, 3 at large following cannabis business burglary

(BCN) — Two people were arrested while three others are at large following a burglary of a cannabis business late Monday night in Oakland, police said. The burglary occurred just before 11:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 10th Street.  Officers went there following a report that people were breaking into the business, according […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy