Man found guilty of murder after deadly 2019 Stowe Township bar shooting

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The man charged with murder after a deadly bar shooting in Stowe Township back in 2019 was found guilty on Wednesday.

39-year-old Omarr Harris was convicted of third degree murder and two firearms violations, following a day and a half of testimony and two hours of jury deliberations.

The shooting took place at Shooter’s Bar on Island Ave, and 31-year-old Ernest Dixon was killed.

Harris was no stranger to Stowe Township police prior to the shooting. He plead guilty to felony intent to distribute back in 2001, and was found guilty of carrying a firearm without a license in 2008.

He is now awaiting sentencing, and the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office says that a date has not yet been set.

