ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Man found guilty of murder after deadly 2019 Stowe Township bar shooting

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XknFp_0ehCFEWx00
Omarr Harris 39-year-old Omarr Harris was convicted of third degree murder and two firearms violations.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The man charged with murder after a deadly bar shooting in Stowe Township back in 2019 was found guilty on Wednesday.

39-year-old Omarr Harris was convicted of third degree murder and two firearms violations, following a day and a half of testimony and two hours of jury deliberations.

The shooting took place at Shooter’s Bar on Island Ave, and 31-year-old Ernest Dixon was killed.

Harris was no stranger to Stowe Township police prior to the shooting. He plead guilty to felony intent to distribute back in 2001, and was found guilty of carrying a firearm without a license in 2008.

He is now awaiting sentencing, and the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office says that a date has not yet been set.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating shooting situation in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting situation in Clairton. According to Allegheny County Police Department, County 911 was notified of a shooting in Clairton at 4:19 p.m., near the intersection of Halcomb Ave and Wood Alley. Police say that first responders found one adult male with a...
CLAIRTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Louisiana man said he set fire to girlfriend to find out what it was like, deputies say

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A northern Louisiana man is behind bars after deputies said he set fire to his girlfriend earlier this month. According to KNOE-TV, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred March 5 on Smith Street. Authorities said Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, of West Monroe, was drinking alcohol with his girlfriend when he poured an “unknown liquid” on her and set her ablaze, the news station reported.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WPXI Pittsburgh

New Jersey man sentenced for making counterfeit cash with bleached $1 bills, officials say

NORFOLK, Va. — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for using bleached $1 bills to make counterfeit $100 bills, authorities said this week. According to NJ.com and the Philly Voice, Hollis Forteau, 38, of Willingboro, led a counterfeiting conspiracy involving multiple defendants, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a news release Monday.
NORFOLK, VA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
77K+
Followers
96K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy