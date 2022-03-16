ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, MA

Gardner Cinemas to screen 2014 Ukrainian movie for relief efforts

By Stephen Landry, Gardner News
 14 hours ago
GARDNER — Gardner Cinemas will begin special screenings of a Ukrainian movie with the proceeds from all tickets sales going toward relief charities to support refugees from the war-torn country under invasion from Russia.

“The Guide,” which was Ukraine’s submission to the 2014 Academy Awards for consideration for Best Foreign Film, is scheduled to begin its limited run at the theater on March 18. The plot revolves around a 10-year-old American boy in 1930s Soviet Ukraine who is forced to flee from police after the murder of his father.

“You just watch the news every day and you feel helpless about what you can do for these poor people (in Ukraine) getting displaced, so when we found out about this fundraiser and this movie, it took about two seconds for me and my business partner to decide to do it,” said Chris Daigle, who co-owns the theater with David Worthley.

The owner of Salem Cinema screened the film on March 12 to raise money for the Ukraine Relief Fund. The sold-out screening was attended by Gov. Charlie Baker and Congressman Seth Moulton.

“Word got out about what was happening and other theaters expressed interest in doing similar fundraisers at our theaters, including us here in Gardner,” Daigle said. “The film distributor, content delivery companies and theaters are all donating their services so that 100 percent of every dollar collected will flow right through to the charities.”

More than 100 theaters across the country — from chains like Regal Cinemas and National Amusements, to smaller independent venues — quickly signed on and agreed to show the movie at special fundraiser screenings.

“There are no rules about screenings,” Daigle said. “Some cinemas might be doing one show on a Saturday, but we’re going to have an afternoon and an evening show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and then we’ll do an afternoon show (during the week).”

The director of the film, Oles Sanin, remains in Ukraine, Daigle said, but has recorded a special introductory video in which he speaks of the urgent need in his country for assistance. The video will play before each screening.

“It’s a two- or three-minute video he recorded for the initial screening, which was originally going to be a one-day event,” Daigle said. “I don’t know if he knew at the time that his movie would be playing at all these other theaters, but I’m sure he knows now.”

Daigle said the last time he could remember screening a movie to raise money for charity was in the days following the 9/11 attacks.

“A lot of theaters got together and said that every dollar that comes in for every movie that we play on a certain date would go to 9/11 relief funds,” he said. “It wasn’t a specific movie like (“The Guide”), so this is unique because the fundraiser began with the organizers looking for a specific movie to play.”

