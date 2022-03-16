Russian Troops Kill 10 People Waiting In Bread Line, U.S. Embassy Says

Russian troops invading Ukraine killed 10 people waiting in a bread line, according to multiple reports.

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said it was “considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine” after reporting that Russian soldiers killed 10 people who were waiting to get food in the northern city of Chernihiv.

Although the embassy claimed it was Russian soldiers who “shot and killed” those in the bread line, Russia denied the report, saying its soldiers have only been on the outskirts of the city. CNN reported that the killings were the result of Russian shelling in the area.

Note: The video below contains blurred images of dead bodies.

Video verified by CNN shows the aftermath of the alleged shelling, with several people lying in the street, apparently injured or dead.

Though Russia has denied responsibility for the latest deaths, invading Russian forces have already killed more than 600 civilians , according to the United Nations. Local authorities in Mariupol, a city that’s been under heavy attack by Russian forces since March 1, said those same forces bombed a theater where hundreds of people had taken shelter on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.