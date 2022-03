West Linn's Zeke Viuhkola and Lake Oswego's Winters Grady also earn first-team berths.There was nobody better. Nobody scored more, passed it as well or won more games — these are your Three Rivers League boys basketball all-stars for the 2021-22 winter season. West Linn junior Jackson Shelstad was named the TRL's Player of the Year after leading his team to a 10-2 record and second-place finish in the league, a 22-4 overall record, the No. 5 ranking in the state and a third-place finish in the Class 6A state tournament. Three Rivers League First Team — Jackson Shelstad,...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO