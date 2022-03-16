ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

What Is A Switchblade? Biden Greenlights Sale Of 'Killer' Drones For Ukraine To Use Against Russia

By Nicholas Morgan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration has agreed to contribute $800 million in fresh military aid to Ukraine to help defend itself against Russia. Included in the package is a highly advanced U.S. “killer” drone known as a Switchblade. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the decision following a speech...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Joe Biden
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Defense News#Switchblade#The U S Congress#Ukrainian
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
6abc

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden believes Putin will go forward with invasion

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega on Thursday morning that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will go through with an invasion of Ukraine within days. Asked when departing the White House if it's his sense that an invasion would happen, Biden...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
BBC

War in Ukraine: Russian jet hit by Ukrainian missile

Footage has been released by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing soldiers cheering as a surface-to-air missile strikes a Russian jet. The regional governor of Kharkiv, Oleg Synegubov claimed the Russian fighter jet was destroyed by Kharkiv's Air Defence Forces.
MILITARY
Fox News

US, UK vow to defeat Russia in Ukraine, Blinken 'absolutely convinced that Putin will fail'

The U.S. and the U.K. on Wednesday vowed to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin as his forces continue to pummel Ukraine two weeks into the war. "I'm absolutely convinced that Putin will fail, and Russia will suffer a strategic defeat no matter what short-term tactical gains they may make in Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters from a joint press conference with U.K. Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Switchblades are on their way to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. The U.S. will send 100 Switchblade drones to Ukraine as part of the Biden administration’s new $800 million weapons package, Texas Rep. MIKE MCCAUL (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NatSec Daily. An administration official confirmed McCaul’s account that the U.S. is sending the Switchblade.
FOREIGN POLICY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Live updates: Russia says its ready for talks with Ukraine

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says Russia is ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukrainian officials. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send the delegation in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer to discuss a non-aligned status for Ukraine.
POLITICS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy