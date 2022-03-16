ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

1 year after the Atlanta spa shootings, a look at the movement to Stop Asian Hate

By Sandhya Dirks
kclu.org
 14 hours ago

On the anniversary of the spa shootings in Atlanta, we look at the long history of Anti-Asian...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vice

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Openly Advocating Violence Against Trans People

Republican Congress member Marjorie Taylor Greene advocated for violence against trans people in an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars show on Wednesday, the same day that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to investigate the parents of transitioning children for child abuse. Greene was referencing a...
POLITICS
MSNBC

A record number of American adults identify as LGBTQ

The number of adults who identify as LGBTQ has nearly doubled since 2012, and Gen Z adults are driving the boom. Color of Change president Rashad Robinson joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss what the future of equality looks like as states like Florida and Texas ramp up their attacks on LGBTQ kids.Feb. 27, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Silent So Far on Georgia’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Proposal

On March 8, Georgia legislators proposed a bill that would prohibit discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation at private schools that receive state funding. Republican state senators introduced it on the same day the Florida Senate passed similar legislation, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, that prohibits educators from discussing LGBTQ issues. While a firestorm has erupted over Florida’s legislation, studios have remained largely silent about the introduction of the Georgia bill. But if it does eventually become law, arguably more Hollywood decision-makers will face tough choices given that Georgia hosts far more projects than the Sunshine State.More...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NBC Chicago

A Year Later, Atlanta Spa Shooting Victims' Families Grieve and Heal

Robert Peterson misses spending Sundays with his mother, cooking and running errands. Dana Toole plays a video of her sister over and over just to hear her voice. Michael Webb has started speaking out about gun control since his ex-wife's fatal shooting. A year after a gunman killed eight people...
ATLANTA, GA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate to host event in Gwinnett commemorating one-year anniversary of March 16 spa shootings

Asian-American community leaders and elected officials will pause in Gwinnett on Wednesday night to remember the victims who died a year ago in shootings at two Asian-owned businesses in metro Atlanta. The Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate will host a commemoration of the victims in Norcross on Wednesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Anti Asian#Kqed#Npr
Detroit News

Atlanta spa shooting victims remembered in vigil denouncing anti-Asian violence

Detroit — Metro Detroit residents, community organizers and local and national officials gathered Wednesday at Hart Plaza to denounce anti-Asian violence and honor the victims of the 2021 Atlanta spa shootings. Organized by the Michigan chapter of Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote, the vigil was held on the...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Criticizes Texas Anti-Trans, Anti-Abortion Laws During SXSW﻿ Speech

Lizzo is not one to stay quiet in the midst of injustice. The “Juice” singer, who was raised in Houston, Texas, was chosen as one of the keynote speakers at the South by Southwest conference and film festival this past Sunday in Austin. While onstage, Lizzo used her time to address the state’s recent controversial anti-trans and anti-abortion laws.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy