1 year after the Atlanta spa shootings, a look at the movement to Stop Asian Hate

On March 8, Georgia legislators proposed a bill that would prohibit discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation at private schools that receive state funding. Republican state senators introduced it on the same day the Florida Senate passed similar legislation, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, that prohibits educators from discussing LGBTQ issues. While a firestorm has erupted over Florida’s legislation, studios have remained largely silent about the introduction of the Georgia bill. But if it does eventually become law, arguably more Hollywood decision-makers will face tough choices given that Georgia hosts far more projects than the Sunshine State.More...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 20 HOURS AGO