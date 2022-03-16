ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Police investigating fired shots near Boxwood Blvd.

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 13 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Authorities are currently occupying the area around Boxwood Boulevard in Columbus, Georgia.

According to authorities, shots were fired in the area. At this time, it is unknown if anyone is injured

This is a developing story. Stay up to date with News 3 on-air and online for more details.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

