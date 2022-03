With Lent upon us, millions of people around the world will be turning to pescatarian meals many times from now until Easter. From Ash Wednesday to every Friday during the Lenten season, many Christians will need lots of inspiration when it comes to getting a delicious meat-free supper on the table. There are many terrific options when it comes to abstaining from meat during this time, but for most of us, this means more seafood and fish than any other time of the year. So there is no better time than now to recreate everyone’s favorite fish sandwich at home for a simple supper! This Copycat McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish recipe couldn’t be easier, and will make you feel like you’re eating under those famous golden arches, with no stop at the drive-thru required!

