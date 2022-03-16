ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lyft Adds 55-Cent Surcharge in California Due to High Gas Prices Amid Ukraine War

By Reuters
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
A Lyft driver picks up a passenger. Courtesy of Lyft

Lyft said on Wednesday riders in the United States, except for those in New York City and Nevada, would have to pay an extra 55 cents for their commute as the California rideshare company looks to cushion the impact of high gas prices on drivers.

Companies hiring gig workers have started imposing these surcharges as drivers on social media protest about high gas prices due to Western sanctions on Russia, a major oil producer.

The fuel surcharge policy kicks in starting next week and will stay in place for at least 60 days, Lyft said, adding that the money will go directly to drivers.

The move mirrors that of rival Uber, which said its customers would have to pay a surcharge of either 45 cents or 55 cents on each trip.

On Tuesday, food-delivery company DoorDash had said its U.S. delivery partners would be eligible for a 10% cashback on gas purchases beginning March 17.

