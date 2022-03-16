Damage reported after tornado touches down in Sarasota

A tornado briefly touched down in downtown Sarasota Wednesday afternoon, causing some damage before it lifted back up again.

Stephen Shiveley, the forecaster on duty with the National Weather Service in the Tampa Bay area, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a tornado touched down in Sarasota briefly on Wednesday, stayed grounded for a few blocks and then lifted up.

A video of the tornado was captured around 2:15 p.m. by Sarasota Police Department network administrator David Hubbard and posted to Facebook. It was on the ground for about 45 seconds and preliminarily classified by the National Weather Service as EF-1.

Sarasota Police responded to the 2000 block of 10th Street for reports of damage, the police department said, but no injuries were reported as of approximately 3:15 p.m.

In Florida, tornadoes tend to be on the weaker side, like this one, Shiveley said. They're nothing like the ones in the midwest that will touch down for 45 minutes at a time, he said.

Florida as a whole sees about 59 tornadoes on average per year, Shiveley said.

The weather event comes at the tail end of a rainy spell in the Sarasota-Manatee area that Shiveley said could end Wednesday. There's a small chance the rain will continue through the weekend, he said, but any rainy spells will be more isolated than the ones over the weekend and Wednesday.

March has been rainier than usual, Shiveley said. Just under an inch fell at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Wednesday. That followed about .6 inches on Sunday.

Usually, in the first 15 days of March, the average rainfall is about 1.23 inches. But so far the area has seen an accumulation of about 1.5 inches of rain, unusual for a typically drier time of year. The rain follows an drier than normal December through February.

