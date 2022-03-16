Jets re-sign QB Joe Flacco to one-year, $3.5M deal

New York Jets will keep quarterback Joe Flacco as the team's backup signal-caller. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

As many expected, Joe Flacco will be staying in New York. The Jets have re-signed the veteran to a one-year contract (Twitter link via ESPN’s Rich Cimini). His colleague Adam Schefter adds that the deal is worth $3.5M plus incentives (Twitter link).

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has made it clear throughout the offseason that his preference was to keep the 37-year-old, along with Mike White, in the hopes of maintaining the current QB room led by Zach Wilson. On that point, Brian Costello of The New York Post tweets that the team has placed an original round tender (valued at $2.6M) on White.

A first-round pick of the Ravens in 2008, Flacco is of course best remembered for his MVP performance in Super Bowl XLVII, which capped off a playoff run that came at the best possible time for him financially. A mega-extension signed that offseason was followed by inconsistency that was a large part of the reason for his departure from Baltimore.

After failing to secure the long-term starting role in Denver, Flacco’s first go-round with the Jets in 2020 was equally unsuccessful. He lost all four of his starts, completing just over 55% of his passes. He got closer to home by signing with the Eagles last offseason but was traded back to New York before the deadline. He lost his lone start filling in for Wilson, but threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns in the process.

With Flacco and, in all likelihood, White, back in the fold, the Jets’ QB situation appears to be set for 2022.