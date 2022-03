Saint Patrick's Day, and you know what that means: the booze will be flowing freely. Have you ever thought about why people associate Saint Patrick's Day with drinking?. The holiday first started to honor Saint Patrick on the anniversary of his death. Lenten food and alcohol restrictions were temporarily removed by the Christian people for this holiday, and this could explain why drinking has become synonymous with St. Paddy’s Day.

