ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Youngstown native released by Chicago Bears

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVmty_0ehCCGP200

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chicago Bears have released Youngstown native Danny Trevathan.

The team made the announcement Wednesday at the start of the new NFL league year. He is now a free agent and eligible to sign with any team.

Browns re-sign veteran offensive lineman

Trevathan has played 10 years in the NFL and spent the last 6 seasons in Chicago. He started 62 games for the Bears and recorded 149 tackles and 3 interceptions.

Trevathan was a 6th round draft pick for Denver in 2012 and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016.

He played collegiately at the University of Kentucky and was a First Team All-SEC selection in 2010.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
NOLA.com

Teddy Bridgewater has reportedly found a new NFL home, and it's not with the Saints

Former Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater plans to sign a one-year deal to be a backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Bridgewater had generated some recent speculation about a possible return to the Saints with Jameis Winston testing free agency,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Two more suspects arrested in Alvin Kamara incident

Alvin Kamara is facing a felony charge after he allegedly beat a man in Las Vegas, and two more arrests have since been made in the case. Police arrested two more suspects on Monday, according to TMZ. The men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, turned themselves in after warrants were issued. Each was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, which is the same felony charge Kamara is facing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Broncos#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Bucs Lose Key Player Day After Tom Brady’s Return

The Bucs may have been able to keep Tom Brady’s center Ryan Jensen in Tampa. But the same can’t be said for another key piece of the Buccaneers’ offensive line. On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that guard Alex Cappa prepared to cash in with the Cincinnati Bengals to the tune of four years, $40 million.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bears may, and may not, sign Myles Jack

As NFL free agency ramps up, there have been plenty of surprises, like the Chargers adding to their busy offseason by signing premier cornerback J.C. Jackson, or the Jaguars going all-in with multiple high-profile deals. But arguably the biggest surprise of the first two days of legal tampering has been the Jaguars' reported decision to part ways with cornerstone linebacker Myles Jack.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tyreek Hill reacts to big WR free agent deal

The first big contract for a free agent wide receiver was great news for his peers, including Tyreek Hill. Multiple reports indicated that free agent wide receiver Christian Kirk had agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The contract could potentially be worth as much as $84 million.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt’s Tweet About Free Agency Is Going Viral

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt took to Twitter Monday to share what he learned about NFL free agency last offseason. And the all-decade pass rusher’s comments quickly went viral. “What I learned in free agency last year,” Watt laid out. “Rumors, sources & reports can be comically far off-base...
NFL
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
On3.com

Report: Mitchell Trubisky contract terms revealed

Former starting quarterback and first-round pick of the Chicago Bears Mitchell Trubisky has agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky spent last season in Buffalo as the backup to Josh Allen. And now he will get the chance to battle it out with Mason Rudolph for the right to take over for Ben Roethlisberger.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s ex-teammate takes epic shot at Browns QB amid trade rumblings

Baker Mayfield is still on the Cleveland Browns, but his potential exit is certainly looming given how things have played out for both team and player the past few days. Mayfield issued a heartfelt message to Cleveland amid all the trade rumors. But he did emphasize that it didn’t come with a “hidden meaning” and instead was meant as a thank you to the fan base while his future remains clouded.
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy