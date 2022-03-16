Youngstown native released by Chicago Bears
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chicago Bears have released Youngstown native Danny Trevathan.
The team made the announcement Wednesday at the start of the new NFL league year. He is now a free agent and eligible to sign with any team.Browns re-sign veteran offensive lineman
Trevathan has played 10 years in the NFL and spent the last 6 seasons in Chicago. He started 62 games for the Bears and recorded 149 tackles and 3 interceptions.
Trevathan was a 6th round draft pick for Denver in 2012 and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016.
He played collegiately at the University of Kentucky and was a First Team All-SEC selection in 2010.
