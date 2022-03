The father of a teenager, who died by suicide after viewing graphic self-harm images online, has criticised Meta's "shameful" decision to submit thousands of pages of evidence just days before her inquest had been due to take place.Ian Russell, father of Molly Russell, said his family had been forced to delay the inquest into the teenager's death to look through "50 lever arch files worth" of information.Molly, 14, from Harrow in northwest London, viewed an extensive volume of material, including some linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide, before ending her life in November 2017.Her inquest will look at how...

U.K. ・ 20 MINUTES AGO