No bond for 18-year-old accused of shooting a victim in the face in December 2021

A young Marion County man charged with shooting another man and his dog nearly three months ago has been arrested by sheriff's deputies.

Jaquan Bernard Bernard appeared in front of County Judge Jim McCune on Wednesday to face charges of attempted murder, armed burglary of a structure, unlawful possession of a firearm and petit theft. Citing risk of harm, McCune denied bond for the 18-year-old.

The judge appointed a public defender to represent him and set Bernard's next court date for April.

According to Detective Daniel Pinder's report, Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a shooting along Southeast 92nd Street on Dec. 20, 2021. First responders found a male by the front door who had been shot in the face, deputies said.

The victim — whose name, age and any information that identifies him were not released by sheriff's officials due to privacy laws — was taken to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, formerly known as Ocala Regional Medical Center, for treatment.

Before going to the hospital, the victim told another detective that he heard a knock at his front door and opening it, was shot in the face. The victim also told the detective that he was robbed.

A relative who lives nearby and heard gunshots, went to the victim's residence and found him, deputies were told.

Shell casings led from the screen patio door to the front door, indicating that the shots were fired from the outside, detectives said. The detectives said one of the victim's dogs was shot.

Pinder interviewed the victim at the hospital and was told a friend was at his residence. He said the friend left, and roughly an half an hour later, heard a knock at the door. The victim said when he partially opened the door, a gun was pointed in his direction and he was shot.

The victim said he pretended that he was dead while on the ground and heard several more shots. The victim said neighbors found him on the floor.

The victim told the detective that he did not know who shot him.

Nearly a month after the shooting, Pinder interviewed someone who said the victim had plans to sell a large bag of marijuana. Pinder was also told that the victim knew who shot him.

From the information given to Pinder, the detective was able to get Bernard's picture.

Released from the hospital, the victim was shown Bernard's picture and he identified him as the person who shot him.

The victim said Bernard was at his residence before the shooting and knew he was going to sell him some marijuana. The victim said Bernard took the marijuana and left. He said Bernard returned and shot him in the face.

While preparing a probable cause affidavit for Bernard's arrest, Pinder noted that Bernard was 17 at the time of the shooting and therefore was a juvenile. Bernard is now 18.

Sheriff's officials said Pinder obtained a warrant for Bernard's arrest on March 3. Bernard was apprehended the next day and following his interview with Pinder, was arrested. Prosecutors decided to charge Bernard as an adult.

