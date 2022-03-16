Costa Christ’s Gallery-Centric Home Will Transport You to the Mediterranean

A lifetime ago, I took a train back to Cincinnati for Christmas break. All the George Cukor and Alfred Hitchcock movies I'd inhaled on cable as a kid had convinced me that this was a luxe, languid, somehow elegantly European mode of travel, so on a raw December morning, I hauled my small Jordache suitcase to Baltimore Penn Station, readying myself for the adventure of a lifetime. The trip did indeed prove memorable, but not for the reasons I'd hoped. It was trying enough to weather this alongside a seatmate who took the scheduled 16-hour journey (then 18, and eventually 21) as a divine mandate to save my soul, but my Walkman's batteries gave out somewhere around the Shenandoah Valley, and worst of all, I'd forgotten to pack any food. Not even "forgotten" so much as assumed the presence of a grand and gilded dining car, presided over by crisp-shirted waiters bearing trays of cloche-topped dishes and frosted coupes on their gloved palms as they glided through the swaying car. I think I managed to scrounge up a pack of ToastChee crackers when we stopped for a repair in Charlottesville.

