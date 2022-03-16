ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Russian oligarch's seized superyacht was built by Palmer Johnson in Sturgeon Bay

By Christopher Clough, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 14 hours ago
STURGEON BAY - A superyacht owned by a Russian oligarch that was built in Sturgeon Bay is among a number of yachts and other assets seized by foreign governments in the past two weeks as part of the sanctions implemented because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Lady M" was built at the Palmer Johnson shipyard in 2013 and delivered to its owner that June. At the time, the 213-foot-long vessel reportedly was the largest aluminum-hulled yacht ever built in the U.S. and the largest Palmer Johnson had built as the first of its PJ Sport Yacht 210 series.

Designed by renowned firm Italian firm Nuvolari Lenard, "Lady M" carried a crew of 14 and could host 12 guests in six suites. It also features a swimming pool almost 20 feet long that can be covered to convert into a touch-and-go helipad. Its two diesel engines combine to provide more than 9,000 horsepower to move its gross tonnage of 716 tons, giving it a cruising speed of 24 knots (27.6 mph) and top speed of 28 knots (32.2 mph).

The yacht is owned by Alexey Mordashov, a Russian whose personal net worth is valued at $21.2 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the second-wealthiest person in the country. Mordashov is the chairman and main shareholder in Severstal, Russia's largest steel and mining company, and has interests in other business ventures. He is one of a number of Russian business magnates under European Union sanctions for their close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a Reuters report, "Lady M" was seized March 5 by Italian authorities in port city of Imperia, part of a sweep by Italian police to impound yachts and villas in the country valued in the millions of dollars and owned by five sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

At the time, the Italian government reported "Lady M" was the most expensive asset it seized in the sweep, valued at 65 million euros (about $71 million), but it more recently seized a $580 million, 485-foot-long superyacht, the SYA, linked to Russian energy and fertilizer magnate Andrey Melnichenko.

Other superyachts owned by Russian billionaires have been seized while in port in France and Germany in recent days as part of a coordinated effort among the European countries.

The sweep doesn't necessarily mean the oligarchs have lost ownership of the assets. According to a report at CNBC.com, government prosecutors must prove the seized property was part of a crime before those governments can take ownership. The seizures mean the assets aren't able to move or leave the country.

"Lady M" was one of the last yachts built in the Sturgeon Bay shipyard of Palmer Johnson, at that point headquartered in Monaco, before the yard closed in 2015 and yacht building moved to The Netherlands. The local shipyard was bought by Italian-based boat builder Fincantieri in 2016, renamed Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, and now builds, repairs and maintains commercial shipping vessels.

Reuters

Abramovich flies into Moscow as more oligarch assets are seized in Spain

ISTANBUL/MADRID/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich jetted into Moscow on Tuesday as the Spanish government seized more assets belonging to Russia’s rich and the EU prepared to ban exports of luxury goods. Abramovich landed in Moscow early on Tuesday after taking off from Istanbul in his private jet,...
EUROPE
