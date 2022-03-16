ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Vince Lombardi, smoothies and Chick-fil-A

By Alexandria Bursiek Kloehn, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 13 hours ago
Happy Thursday and welcome back to the Streetwise newsletter!

Smoothies, chicken, coffee, sandwiches and Vince Lombardi dominated my last two weeks.

I started with a tour of Jimmy Simm's, a new Green Bay restaurant opening in the former Stratosphere building on Humboldt Road. The Stratosphere, a supper club in the '50s and '60s, was regularly visited by Vince Lombardi. Dianne Crowley, a co-owner of the eatery, walked me though the renovations taking place and explained the history of the building, which dates to the 1800s.

I also covered the planned expansion of Bona Fide Juicery, a smoothie bar and restaurant that originally opened in De Pere in 2017. The business is adding two new locations that will bring Bona Fide Juicery to five locations in Northeast Wisconsin.

Last week was also the grand opening for the Ashwaubenon Chick-fil-A. I interviewed customers waiting in line and a protester with LGBT Christian Ministries.

Finally, I teamed up with Jeff Bollier on a story about numerous proposed developments coming to West Mason Street.

If you're looking for more business coverage, Christopher Clough, another Press-Gazette reporter, wrote about a Kewaunee cheese shop that's donating its sale proceeds to Ukraine relief supplies.

If you have any questions or tips for future stories, please don't hesitate to email me at abursiekkloehn@gannett.com and please consider subscribing to the Press-Gazette if you enjoy my or my colleagues' work.

