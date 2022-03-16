ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planned eatery to unveil new Japanese culinary concept to SE Idaho

By By John O'Connell
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 14 hours ago

CHUBBUCK — Southeast Idaho residents are familiar with Thaw Thein's East Asian cooking. He used to run the former Mandalay Express, owned by his sister Thinn, in Idaho State University's Pond Student Union Building.

When the Theins make their return to the local restaurant scene in early April, however, they'll be introducing an entirely new culinary concept to the region.

They're opening a Japanese-style eatery, Shabushi, in the former Chipotle location at 4013 Yellowstone Ave., Suite F. In addition to rice plates and sushi, they'll be offering shabu-shabu, which is a Japanese hotpot dish consisting of thinly sliced meat and vegetables that are boiled in broth and served with dipping sauce. The healthy ethnic meal option is gaining popularity in larger U.S. markets, Thaw explained.

"We have a bunch of sushi restaurants in town, but this is something new. We don't have (shabu-shabu) in town," Thaw said. "There's a bunch of shabu places in Salt Lake City but not one here. We were thinking of having another Mandalay Express but I wanted to try something new."

The siblings learned the culinary arts from their mother, Kyi, while growing up in Burma, now Myanmar.

Thinn moved to the U.S. in 1990. In 1997, she began working for a sushi business at the campus foodcourt serving the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, operated by Chartwells Catering. At lunch time, Thinn found few options in the food court that appealed to her. So in 2001, she presented the food service director with a menu and a plan to start her own food court eatery, featuring the Southeast Asian cuisine she enjoyed in Burma.

The director gave Thinn a small corner space with just enough room for a single steamer. She had to keep her wok in the kitchen, making constant trips back and forth from the kitchen to the counter. Her restaurant, which she named Mandalay Express after the second largest city in Myanmar, offered patrons a different special for each day, and it was an instant hit.

"The director had to give me a whole station the following year," Thinn said.

When Chartwells parted ways with the sushi business in the University of Utah food court, Thinn created another business, Ikoma Sushi, and added it to her Mandalay Express station.

The president of Chartwells liked her concept and allowed Thinn to open her eateries at additional campus foodcourts. In 2005, she opened a Mandalay Express and Ikoma Sushis at University of Nevada, Reno. She followed with a new location at University of New Mexico in Albuquerque in 2008, and her brother moved to Salt Lake City from Burma to join her staff that same year.

In 2010, she opened at University of California, Davis, and she began preparing sushi to supply nine Costco stores in the Salt Lake area. She also prepares sushi for hospital cafeterias in the Salt Lake Area. In 2012, she opened at ISU.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, university food services closed, and Thinn had to rely on her contracts with the hospital cafeterias and Costco stores for business. She's weathered the shutdowns well, keeping all of her campus locations open but Pocatello and Reno, Nevada.

Mandalay Express lost its contract at ISU in 2020. A Chick-fil-A later opened in their former location. Thaw helped his sister in Salt Lake City after the ISU location closed, but his family and home remain in the Pocatello area, so he's elated about the business venture. It will be their first stand-alone restaurant.

With labor at a premium, Thaw has the luxury of having his wife, Simone, and his son, Moe, poised to join his local staff.

Thinn is optimistic that her new Chubbuck restaurant will be a hit, though there are now several Japanese and East Asian restaurants in the area. She said the city is growing and the public is increasingly seeking healthy dining options.

"I think Pocatello is ready for it," Thinn said. "I think this is a new experience. You cook your own food in front of you and it's not greasy."

Idaho State Journal

House kills resolution on recreation area's 50th anniversary

BOISE — Lawmakers in the House on Wednesday rejected a resolution recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area in central Idaho. The House voted 45-22 to kill the resolution that opponents decried as a recognition of federal land management in Idaho. The 1,150-square-mile area includes the most rugged and pristine landscapes in the state that draws outdoor enthusiasts from around the country for its fishing, hunting, backpacking,...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

TREASURE FROM A TRASH TREE: Local woodworker to share creations made from City Creek Russian olives

POCATELLO — Before proposing to his wife, Emma, Ike Sutherland went to his favorite fishing hole along the Portneuf River and cut a half-inch bough from a Russian olive tree. He tied a bell to the end of the bough, hung a wedding ring inside as the ringer and presented it to her on Christmas. Viewed as trash trees by many, Russian olives have always held a special place in...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

9 dead in fiery crash involving New Mexico university golf teams

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Nine people have died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six New Mexico university students and a coach returning from a golf tournament, as well as a 13-year-old boy, authorities said. Those killed in the Tuesday evening crash included University of the Southwest students from Portugal and Mexico. Two Canadian students were hospitalized in critical condition. A pickup truck crossed the center line...
HOBBS, NM
Idaho State Journal

Chrome in the Dome set to return to Holt Arena this weekend

POCATELLO — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chrome in the Dome is returning to Idaho State University’s Holt Arena this weekend. The large, diverse car show serves as the primary fundraiser for students enrolled in two ISU College of Technology programs — Automotive Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology as well as Automotive Technology — and organizers are more than thrilled to finally host what will be the event’s 14th installment. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

ITD: Improvements to local truck routes creating economic opportunities

The Idaho Transportation Department recently removed restrictions on several popular trucking routes in southeast Idaho. It is another example of the department removing restrictions on routes within the Gem State to improve commerce and mobility, creating greater economic opportunities for commercial carriers. The department will be examining roads across the state and making improvements to eliminate restrictions whenever possible. In 2020, the department removed some severe curves along US-95 in southwest and panhandle Idaho in pursuit of the same goal. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

District 25 trustees considering new location for Indians sign and allowing Native American students to wear traditional items at graduations

The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees is considering moving the historic neon Indians sign to a district-owned building in downtown Pocatello and is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to allow Native American students to wear traditional accessories at graduations. The school district has been mulling where to put the Indians sign since deciding to remove it from Pocatello High School when the school changed its mascot from the Indians to Thunder. The most recent idea to put the sign on a district-owned...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

North Utah business strives to free the cheesesteak

A business based in North Logan, Utah, is fighting for your right to a Philly cheesesteak — all through the power of social media. Blackstone blew up on the social media website TikTok last June under the handle @blackstonegriddle, garnering millions of views and followers from their recipe and food focused content. Among the recipes was one for a cheesesteak. “As soon as we posted those, one of them went...
NORTH LOGAN, UT
