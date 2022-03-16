Planned eatery to unveil new Japanese culinary concept to SE Idaho

CHUBBUCK — Southeast Idaho residents are familiar with Thaw Thein's East Asian cooking. He used to run the former Mandalay Express, owned by his sister Thinn, in Idaho State University's Pond Student Union Building.

When the Theins make their return to the local restaurant scene in early April, however, they'll be introducing an entirely new culinary concept to the region.

They're opening a Japanese-style eatery, Shabushi, in the former Chipotle location at 4013 Yellowstone Ave., Suite F. In addition to rice plates and sushi, they'll be offering shabu-shabu, which is a Japanese hotpot dish consisting of thinly sliced meat and vegetables that are boiled in broth and served with dipping sauce. The healthy ethnic meal option is gaining popularity in larger U.S. markets, Thaw explained.

"We have a bunch of sushi restaurants in town, but this is something new. We don't have (shabu-shabu) in town," Thaw said. "There's a bunch of shabu places in Salt Lake City but not one here. We were thinking of having another Mandalay Express but I wanted to try something new."

The siblings learned the culinary arts from their mother, Kyi, while growing up in Burma, now Myanmar.

Thinn moved to the U.S. in 1990. In 1997, she began working for a sushi business at the campus foodcourt serving the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, operated by Chartwells Catering. At lunch time, Thinn found few options in the food court that appealed to her. So in 2001, she presented the food service director with a menu and a plan to start her own food court eatery, featuring the Southeast Asian cuisine she enjoyed in Burma.

The director gave Thinn a small corner space with just enough room for a single steamer. She had to keep her wok in the kitchen, making constant trips back and forth from the kitchen to the counter. Her restaurant, which she named Mandalay Express after the second largest city in Myanmar, offered patrons a different special for each day, and it was an instant hit.

"The director had to give me a whole station the following year," Thinn said.

When Chartwells parted ways with the sushi business in the University of Utah food court, Thinn created another business, Ikoma Sushi, and added it to her Mandalay Express station.

The president of Chartwells liked her concept and allowed Thinn to open her eateries at additional campus foodcourts. In 2005, she opened a Mandalay Express and Ikoma Sushis at University of Nevada, Reno. She followed with a new location at University of New Mexico in Albuquerque in 2008, and her brother moved to Salt Lake City from Burma to join her staff that same year.

In 2010, she opened at University of California, Davis, and she began preparing sushi to supply nine Costco stores in the Salt Lake area. She also prepares sushi for hospital cafeterias in the Salt Lake Area. In 2012, she opened at ISU.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, university food services closed, and Thinn had to rely on her contracts with the hospital cafeterias and Costco stores for business. She's weathered the shutdowns well, keeping all of her campus locations open but Pocatello and Reno, Nevada.

Mandalay Express lost its contract at ISU in 2020. A Chick-fil-A later opened in their former location. Thaw helped his sister in Salt Lake City after the ISU location closed, but his family and home remain in the Pocatello area, so he's elated about the business venture. It will be their first stand-alone restaurant.

With labor at a premium, Thaw has the luxury of having his wife, Simone, and his son, Moe, poised to join his local staff.

Thinn is optimistic that her new Chubbuck restaurant will be a hit, though there are now several Japanese and East Asian restaurants in the area. She said the city is growing and the public is increasingly seeking healthy dining options.

"I think Pocatello is ready for it," Thinn said. "I think this is a new experience. You cook your own food in front of you and it's not greasy."