Is it maybe a little strange that a city with absolutely no college basketball juice frequently hosts games in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament? Yes. Should this prevent you from attending one or more games this Thursday at Moda Center when March Madness starts in earnest? No. If the past is any guide, early-round contests rarely sell out—which means you stand a decent chance of getting seats for even lower prices than the already-reasonable $27 for two games. (That’s a lot more than the $5 price of a Blazers ticket, but at the tournament both teams are trying to win.)

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO