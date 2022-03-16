Local donations ready to be shipped overseas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Mental Health Association in Springfield has been collecting donations for people in Ukraine and now those donations are ready to be shipped overseas.

The Mental Health Association is working with Full Gospel Church in Westfield to collect medical supplies, non-perishable food, and clothing for those in need in Ukraine. Wednesday afternoon, the loading truck was heading to the Westfield church, and from there will go directly to the eastern European county.

All donations were from employees and along with a few community members.

“We just started it a week go and what you saw is the true testament to the support and eagerness for people to help and that was what MHA is all about.”

The mental health association is not done collecting, they plan on continuing its donation drive for the foreseeable future. They are also asking anyone who wants to donate to stop by the business on Worthington Street in Springfield.

