ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Local donations ready to be shipped overseas

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HG20E_0ehCARnN00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Mental Health Association in Springfield has been collecting donations for people in Ukraine and now those donations are ready to be shipped overseas.

The Mental Health Association is working with Full Gospel Church in Westfield to collect medical supplies, non-perishable food, and clothing for those in need in Ukraine. Wednesday afternoon, the loading truck was heading to the Westfield church, and from there will go directly to the eastern European county.

MHA joins Westfield church to collect medicine, food for Ukrainians in need

All donations were from employees and along with a few community members.

“We just started it a week go and what you saw is the true testament to the support and eagerness for people to help and that was what MHA is all about.”

The mental health association is not done collecting, they plan on continuing its donation drive for the foreseeable future. They are also asking anyone who wants to donate to stop by the business on Worthington Street in Springfield.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Westfield, MA
Society
Westfield, MA
Health
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
WWLP

Residents run 5K to raise money for kid with cancer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A 5K for a great cause had runners in Berkshire County helping to raise money for a local child fighting leukemia. Many turned up in “Carter strong” apparel named after the young cancer patient. Over a hundred runners and walkers hit the streets of Pittsfield Sunday, braving the freezing weather for […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Charity#Full Gospel Church#European#Mha#Ukrainians#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WWLP

WWLP

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy