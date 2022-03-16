ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops Find 15 Dead Dachshunds Frozen in Bags at ‘Horrible’ Utah Home

By Dia Gill
 13 hours ago
Utah County authorities were called to check on the home of a 74-year-old woman on March 3, after neighbors said she was away at the hospital and unable to care for...

Cops Exhume Body of Woman Who Vanished More Than 30 Years Ago

As part of an investigation that has now spanned more than 30 years, New Jersey officials last week exhumed the body of Lisa McBride as they continue to search for her killer. Lisa McBride, 27, was last seen alive on June 23, 1990, returning home after a night out with friends. Her body was found by a hunter in October of that year in the woods in Sandyston Township, New Jersey. By then, it was nearly fully skeletonized, but an autopsy found that her cheekbone had been fractured, and she may have died from blunt force trauma. The night she went missing, McBride had gone to a concert in New York City and then visited a pub in Newfoundland, New Jersey, where “witnesses reported that [she] consumed three bottles of beer, talked to several people, and reportedly gave three old friends her telephone number” before saying she had to leave at 1:15 a.m. because she had work in the morning. McBride’s body was exhumed on March 9 and taken to a funeral home, where prosecutors say a medical examiner and a state police anthropologist “performed an examination and collected relevant evidence.” Her body has since been reinterred.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Asian Woman Punched 125 Times in ‘Brutal Hate Crime,’ Cops Say

A 67-year-old Asian woman was punched 125 times and stomped on as she returned to her Yonkers, New York, home last week, in a “brutal hate-crime” that was caught on camera, authorities said. Tammel Esco, 42, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder as a hate crime for the horrific beating on March 11 at 6:11 p.m. The woman told police that Esco called the woman an “Asian bitch” as she walked past him outside her apartment building. “Ignoring his comment, the victim entered the vestibule of the building and was attempting to open the second door to enter the lobby when, without warning, the suspect approached from behind and punched her in the head, knocking her to the floor; he then stood over her and proceeded to punch her in the head and face more than 125 times with alternating fist strikes before foot-stomping her seven times and spitting on her,” Yonkers police said. The woman “suffered multiple contusions and lacerations to her head and face, facial bone fractures, and bleeding on the brain,” and is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.
YONKERS, NY
Chicago Cop Escapes Charges for Killing 13-Year-Old With His Hands Up

Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx said Tuesday she would not be charging the Chicago cop who killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo last year. An investigation concluded that Officer Eric Stillman “reasonably believed himself to be in apparent danger of losing his life or suffering great bodily injury.” Cops encountered Toledo and a friend in a Chicago alleyway at about 2:30 a.m. on March 29, 2021. The pair had been firing a gun, triggering a ShotSpotter alert. Stillman chased Toledo down the alley, yelling at him to drop the gun, body-cam footage showed. Stillman then fired one fatal shot at Toledo at about the same time Toledo turned around, dropped the gun and raised his hands. “The timing of these actions was less than one second,” the Cook County report said. Foxx’s office said prosecutors wouldn’t be able prove that Stillman knew Toledo had dropped the gun when he fired. “There are no winners in this situation,” Foxx said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
‘Shocked’ Dad Says He Spoke to Homeless Murder Spree Suspect Hours Before Arrest

Police in Washington, DC have arrested a man they suspect carried out brutal attacks on several homeless men in DC and New York City in recent days. A senior law-enforcement official identified the suspected serial killer as Gerald Brevard III to The Daily Beast. The official said that 30-year-old was arrested in northeast Washington, shortly after police became aware of his name. Another law-enforcement official told The Daily Beast that both police departments had received tips about Brevard, prompting officers and ATF agents to stake him out and eventually take him into custody.
WASHINGTON, DC
NYC Woman Allegedly Tortured Instagram ‘Date’ for ‘Hours’ With Masked Kidnappers

A New York City man was lured to an apartment by a woman he met on Instagram, and then tortured for “hours” by his “date” and three other men last month, according to prosecutors. The group “placed him in a bathtub, poured flammable substances on him, and burned him with a flame” all over his body,” court docs state. After “multiple hours of torture,” the masked kidnappers took him to another location, and later called the victim’s brother on FaceTime, demanding $100,000 as they cut the man with a knife, according to the complaint. “Give us one hundred thousand dollars or we will kill him,” they allegedly said. One of the attackers was eventually located by police in a van, and the victim was found in the back “unconscious, wrapped in a blanket with tape covering his mouth,” prosecutors said. He was barely breathing. The woman, 22-year-old Valerie Rosario, faces charges of kidnapping and attempted murder for the Feb. 7 incident. “Ms. Rosario denies all the allegations that have been leveled against her,” her attorney, Raymond Loving, said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People’s Convoy Trucker Punches D.C. Driver’s Window in Road Rage Fit

A trucker member of the so-called “People’s Convoy” apparently can’t hack it in D.C. traffic and engaged in a little road rage on Monday afternoon, getting out of his truck to confront a driver and punch his window. During his own live stream, truck driver John Bigard, host of the OTR Survival YouTube channel, was seen getting out of his vehicle on U.S. 395 and confronting a driver who seemingly attempted to merge from a far left lane towards an exit. At one point, Bigard was seen yelling at the driver before repeatedly striking the driver side window of the silver car. Upon getting back into his truck, the convoy trucker appeared to mock the driver’s accent while calling him a “fucking idiot.” People’s Convoy organizers and the D.C. metro police didn’t immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the incident. This was not the anti-vaccine mandate trucker convoy’s first episode of road rage, as they have been spitefully boxing in cars in response to drivers giving them the middle finger. “We will continue to address any violations of the law while we maintain the free flow of traffic,” a Maryland State Police official told The Daily Beast Monday morning.
ACCIDENTS
