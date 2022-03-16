Cops Find 15 Dead Dachshunds Frozen in Bags at ‘Horrible’ Utah Home

As part of an investigation that has now spanned more than 30 years, New Jersey officials last week exhumed the body of Lisa McBride as they continue to search for her killer. Lisa McBride, 27, was last seen alive on June 23, 1990, returning home after a night out with friends. Her body was found by a hunter in October of that year in the woods in Sandyston Township, New Jersey. By then, it was nearly fully skeletonized, but an autopsy found that her cheekbone had been fractured, and she may have died from blunt force trauma. The night she went missing, McBride had gone to a concert in New York City and then visited a pub in Newfoundland, New Jersey, where “witnesses reported that [she] consumed three bottles of beer, talked to several people, and reportedly gave three old friends her telephone number” before saying she had to leave at 1:15 a.m. because she had work in the morning. McBride’s body was exhumed on March 9 and taken to a funeral home, where prosecutors say a medical examiner and a state police anthropologist “performed an examination and collected relevant evidence.” Her body has since been reinterred.

