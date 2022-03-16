ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Olathe East shooting: Court documents detail events surrounding gunfire at school

By Heidi Schmidt
KSNT News
KSNT News
OLATHE, Kan. — The shooting that injured a student, school resource officer and an assistant principal at Olathe East could have ended with even more severe injuries.

According to the affidavit, the ghost gun used in the shooting was loaded with 13 9mm rounds when a spent round blocked the gun’s slide from closing. The court document showed five rounds had already been fired from the weapon at that point.

The shooting took place on March 4 after a student notified a school counselor that a student named “Jay” had been bringing a gun to school. The student said Jay and other students talked about the weapon on the bus.

The counselor then notified administrators at the high school about the report of the gun.

Assistant Principal Kaleb Stoppel and another assistant principal at the school identified a student they believed fit the description of the person with the weapon. The court document shows they searched the student, and then realized it was the wrong person.

They later identified Jaylon Elmore , 18, and pulled him out of shop class. Elmore was escorted back to the office area by the two assistant principals.

The affidavit says they told Elmore that a student on the bus reported someone having a gun, and they were searching everyone who could be involved. That’s when Elmore became defensive and didn’t want to cooperate.

Elmore was in the office wearing a string backpack and pulled it to his front as Stoppel texted Student Resource Officer Erick Clark that he needed help.

Clark arrived and tried to search Elmore’s bag. That’s when Clark said Elmore pulled a gun and fired about five rounds.

Clark pulled his own weapon and shot Elmore.

Stoppel tried to grab the gun from Elmore and both ended up falling to the floor. Stoppel ended up on top of Elmore and stayed there until Elmore started to vomit. At that point, Stoppel reported standing up and realizing that Clark had been shot. He said he didn’t realize until later that he was also injured.

Clark was able to put a tourniquet around his wound to try and stop the bleeding. At the same time he radioed for help and reported the shooting at the school.

A number of officers responded to the shooting call.

Clark and Stoppel were taken to hospitals and released the same day. Elmore suffered more serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

Elmore is charged with attempted capital murder.

