CLEVELAND, Ohio - Albums by Charli XCX, Cypress Hill, Weezer and a man At Work lead this week’s new music releases (all subject to change)... Album of the Week: British songstress Charli XCX has been priming us for her fifth studio album, “Crash (Asylum/Atlantic), since the Sept. 1 release of its first single “Good Ones.” The full 12-song set includes guest appearances from Rina Sawayama, Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens along with production from a corps that includes Digital Farm Animals, A.G. Cook, George Daniel and others.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO