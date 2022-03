The Kardashians are back on screen and this time it'll be on the streaming service Hulu. The Kardashians sat down with Variety to talk about the new series The Kardashians on Hulu, the empire they built, relationships and more. In the interview, Kim talks about her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, for the first time and says that in the show people will see how the two met and how everything happened.

