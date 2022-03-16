ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

22% Believe This Is The Worst Trader Joe's Frozen Meal

By Amanda Tarlton
Mashed
Mashed
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Along with affordable produce, tasty store-brand snacks, and friendly customer service, one of the big perks of shopping at Trader Joe's is the retailer's vast frozen food section. Walk down the freezer aisle and you'll be transfixed by the rows and rows of unique eats. While there are plenty of frozen...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Sandwich According To Almost 35% Of People

When a person wants to get a quality sandwich, McDonald's usually isn't the first place on the radar. Yet, it is agreed upon that some of its sandwiches are better than others. Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, for example, is said to rival Chick-fil-A's "iconic" version. One Business Insider reviewer said...
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

The Underrated Frozen Foods From Aldi That Need to Be Added to Your Shopping List

When you don’t have time to whip up dinner, having helpful staples on hand in your freezer can be a real life saver. Whether it’s a quick protein like crispy fish fillets that you can serve with rice or a salad or a complete meal in a bag like chicken lo mein with veggies, frozen food can really come through in a pinch – especially on days when your fridge is running on empty. Even breakfast and lunch can benefit from quality freezer foods like berries for fresh smoothies or a cheesy burrito you can microwave and eat on the go.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Is This What Wendy's Does With Leftover Frosty Mixtures?

Whether you're enjoying it with a hamburger or dipping your fries into it, the Frosty is an iconic treat at Wendy's. Seemingly a cross between a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream, this cup of cold and creamy dessert has been around since Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy's all the way back in 1969 (via Wendy's).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Foods#Cacio E Pepe#Burrito Bowl#Food Drink#Diner Mac N Cheese
The Kitchn

I Tried 4 Popular Tuna Salad Recipes and the Winner Has a Sweet Surprise

If I could go back in time and tell my elementary-school self one thing, it would be to ignore the haters at the cafeteria who said that my tuna salad sandwich smelled bad because one day, I’d have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try four famous recipes, side by side, and rave about them on the internet. I have always loved tuna salad, although I did at one point have to ask my mom to stop packing it for my lunch because I was embarrassed to take it out of my lunch box around the other kids.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I’ve Tried Every Bottle of Olive Oil at Trader Joe’s — This Is the Absolute Best One You Can Buy

I am a bit of an olive oil snob. I’ll mentally hiss at any olive oil that’s not been cold-pressed. I wouldn’t dream of keeping my go-to bottle anywhere near the stove. And I just need my olive oil to have that peppery zip that makes me cough a little upon first taste. That’s why I’m never without my one true olive oil love: Trader Joe’s Sicilian Selezione.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Captain Morgan's Newest Flavored Rum Will Remind You Of An Ice Cream Sundae

While kids may think of pirates as swashbuckling ne'er-do-wells, adults are more familiar with a certain type of pirate who has a taste for rum. Captain Morgan, named after 17th-century privateer and lieutenant governor of Jamaica Henry Morgan, is a popular brand of liquor in the United States and United Kingdom. Unlike other companies that are as old as the liquor they age, Captain Morgan sailed in back in 1944 (via VS Liquor), making the brand relatively young in the alcoholic spirit business. In the 80 years since, the good Captain has rolled out barrels of Original Spiced Rum to rum that's nearly 50% alcohol, as well as seasonal flavors like gingerbread-spiced rum, per FoodBev Media.
DRINKS
Mashed

Is It Actually Possible To Make Mashed Potatoes Out Of Potato Chips?

Scrappy recipes — you know, the ones with unorthodox ingredients and preparation methods — can actually be super fun to whip up. From making ice cream from bananas to using frozen grapes as ice cubes, it seems that there are endless amounts of cooking hacks these days. While some of these kitchen shortcuts have been proven to work like a charm, many don't always turn out as expected. After all, the culinary arts do indeed involve room for trial and error, right?
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
30Seconds

Badass Ground Beef Potato Casserole Recipe: This Easy Mexican Casserole Recipe Is Incredible

Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. This easy potato casserole recipe can be served as a main dish, hearty (very hearty!) side dish and makes a perfect potluck dish. Be sure to print several copies of the recipe, because you're sure to get asked for it.
RECIPES
hunker.com

This New Trader Joe's Item Will Make You Actually Want to Eat Salad

Long gone are the days of mediocre, boring salads. Trader Joe's is now offering rosemary croutons made of — wait for it — ​croissants​. Yes, you read that right. In other words, each crouton is a delicious piece of buttery and flaky croissant. This is totally different than standard croutons, which are usually made of crusty loaf breads. Honestly, we're amazed croissant croutons aren't more common.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Ground Beef Enchiladas

These simple Ground Beef Enchiladas only have a few ingredients and make the perfect dinnertime meal everyone will love!. I've always been a huge fan of enchiladas. One of my first recipes I shared on The Country Cook were for Creamy White Chicken Enchiladas and they continue to be a fan favorite to this day! After you try this recipe, I think these Ground Beef Enchiladas will go on your regular meal rotation because they are easy and perfect for busy weeknights. Our whole family loves these and requests them often! I promise that you can't go wrong with this Ground Beef Enchilada recipe and it will be a hit with your friends and/or family!
RECIPES
Mashed

Trader Joe's New Spaghetti Squash Nests Are Perfect For Easter

At first glance, a spaghetti squash nest may sound like an exquisitely complicated culinary creation. However, home cooks have found easy ways to whip up this item at home. According to Tasty, you first need to cook a spaghetti squash in the microwave until you can easily poke it with a fork. Once the vegetable is tender, you can scrape strands of squash away from the skin to create noodle-like threads, which you can form into "nests" and bake. While this unique creation can make an impression if you want to serve up a novel meal, making the nests takes time and finding shortcuts to the cooking process can make a huge difference.
SAN JOSE, CA
Mashed

The Ridiculous Number Of Hot Dogs Costco Sells Every Year

A staple at stadiums and street vendors, hot dogs are a quintessentially American treat. Whether they're smothered in fried onions, dunked in rivers of mustard, or simply (and a little bit strangely) eaten plain, hot dogs are capable of staving off hunger and improving just about any situation. It's little...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Can't Help But Relate To This Common Impulse

Grocery stores have a simple plan that encourages you to buy more than you might actually need. According to Real Simple, stores place flowers by the entrance to draw in customers, use the bakery section to entice shoppers with the sights and smells of fresh baked goods, and place in-store pharmacies at the far end of the store to encourage customers to walk past aisles of goods.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Ranking 18 Cuts Of Meat To Smoke, From Worst To Best

When the temperatures get warmer, outdoor grilling and smoking are essential parts of parties, picnics, and backyard barbecues. Grilling may be a more popular technique, but smoking is an arguably better method. The relatively low heat of the smoker cooks meat more evenly and avoids excessively charring your food. Also, you can spend more time sitting back and relaxing or mingling with your cookout guests instead of hovering over a hot grill.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

These Abandoned Carts Have Costco Shoppers Seeing Red

Whenever we have to head to the grocery store for a big shopping trip, most of us are probably pretty grateful to have shopping carts readily available. These handy and convenient carts make it very easy to grab all of what we need in one simple trip — no matter how heavy or unwieldy the products we are buying may be. But that wasn't always the case. Wheeled shopping carts were not invented until the mid-1930s, when a shop owner named Sylvan N. Goldman, who ran a chain of Humpty Dumpty grocery stores, realized that people tended to stop shopping when their hand-held baskets became too heavy, via America Comes Alive. Hoping to encourage people to buy more goods, he came up with the idea of adding wheels to the baskets, thus making it easier and more convenient to purchase more items.
RETAIL
Mashed

Mashed

118K+
Followers
30K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy