22% Believe This Is The Worst Trader Joe's Frozen Meal

Whenever we have to head to the grocery store for a big shopping trip, most of us are probably pretty grateful to have shopping carts readily available. These handy and convenient carts make it very easy to grab all of what we need in one simple trip — no matter how heavy or unwieldy the products we are buying may be. But that wasn't always the case. Wheeled shopping carts were not invented until the mid-1930s, when a shop owner named Sylvan N. Goldman, who ran a chain of Humpty Dumpty grocery stores, realized that people tended to stop shopping when their hand-held baskets became too heavy, via America Comes Alive. Hoping to encourage people to buy more goods, he came up with the idea of adding wheels to the baskets, thus making it easier and more convenient to purchase more items.
