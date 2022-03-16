ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

1 year after the Atlanta spa shootings, a look at the movement to Stop Asian Hate

By Sandhya Dirks
 14 hours ago

On the anniversary of the spa shootings in Atlanta, we look at the long history of Anti-Asian...

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Silent So Far on Georgia’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Proposal

On March 8, Georgia legislators proposed a bill that would prohibit discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation at private schools that receive state funding. Republican state senators introduced it on the same day the Florida Senate passed similar legislation, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, that prohibits educators from discussing LGBTQ issues. While a firestorm has erupted over Florida’s legislation, studios have remained largely silent about the introduction of the Georgia bill. But if it does eventually become law, arguably more Hollywood decision-makers will face tough choices given that Georgia hosts far more projects than the Sunshine State.More...
Detroit News

Atlanta spa shooting victims remembered in vigil denouncing anti-Asian violence

Detroit — Metro Detroit residents, community organizers and local and national officials gathered Wednesday at Hart Plaza to denounce anti-Asian violence and honor the victims of the 2021 Atlanta spa shootings. Organized by the Michigan chapter of Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote, the vigil was held on the...
Gwinnett Daily Post

Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate to host event in Gwinnett commemorating one-year anniversary of March 16 spa shootings

Asian-American community leaders and elected officials will pause in Gwinnett on Wednesday night to remember the victims who died a year ago in shootings at two Asian-owned businesses in metro Atlanta. The Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate will host a commemoration of the victims in Norcross on Wednesday,...
CBS 46

Vigil for one-year anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One year after the Atlanta spa shootings that killed eight people, including six Asian women, a community shared a message of strength. Robert Peterson’s mother, Yong Ae Yue, was one of the victims. Peterson spoke at a vigil in Blackburn Park on the anniversary of the shooting on Saturday.
Community Policy