Zack Greinke headed to Kansas City Royals, back where it all started

Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke (21) watches from the bullpen before Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Staff photographer)

Former Astros pitcher Zack Greinke agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. The Royals selected Greinke out of high school with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2002 draft and the righthander spent the first seven seasons of his big-league career in Kansas City. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was first to report the news.

The 38-year-old Greinke pitched 2 1/2 seasons with the Astros, making the World Series twice. He'll best be remembered - besides his hitting prowess - for his excellent Game 7 start in the 2019 World Series , which he left with a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning that the bullpen couldn't hold.

Greinke is just the fourth Astros player from last year's World Series roster to not return. Relievers Kendall Graveman (White Sox), Yimi Garcia (Blue Jays) and Brooks Raley (Rays) all left via free agency. Marwin Gonzalez, who had four at-bats in last year's World Series, is still an unsigned free agent.

Of course, Carlos Correa, who everyone is waiting on to make a decision , would be a huge fifth member to leave if he decides to sign elsewhere.

Greinke went 22-10 with a 3.89 ERA in his time with the Astros. In 18 big league seasons, Greinke is 219-132 with a 3.41 ERA. His 2,809 career strikeouts ranks 23rd all-time and third among active pitchers behind Max Scherzer (3,020) and Justin Verlander (3,013). His 219 active wins ranks him second among active pitchers behind Verlander (226).

