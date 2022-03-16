ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mexico must enact reform to boost productivity, says World Bank

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pQVE_0ehC6NBY00

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico should enact a series of reforms to boost the country’s low productivity, the World Bank said in a report released on Wednesday.

It said the need for change was “more important than ever” as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated long-standing structural challenges to productivity growth.

The financial institution, which seeks to fight poverty worldwide, said that Mexico lacks the capital to propel economic growth.

Central bank member Jonathan Heath similarly said in February the country lacked a “growth engine” and the private investment needed to up the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The World Bank called for an end to market concentration in Mexico and said that while large firms control much of the country’s economic power, they do not grow quickly enough or create enough jobs.

If the Latin American nation had followed the United States’ recovery from the 2008 financial crisis, Mexico’s productivity would be 9% higher, the report said.

In an accompanying event in Mexico on Wednesday, the country’s Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said that the hit to global value chains initially caused by the COVID-19 pandemic would likely be prolonged due to Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

What Happens If Russia Defaults on Its Sovereign Debt?

The crippling sanctions that Western nations have imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine are expected to take a toll on the country’s economy. There are also fears that the country might default on its debt. Could Russia default on its debt and what happens in that case?
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Productivity#The World Bank#Gross Domestic Product#Latin American
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
World Bank
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

Russia’s Economic Blackout Will Change the World

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. In a matter of days, the United States, Europe, and others have excommunicated Russia from the world stage, isolating the 11th-largest economy financially, commercially, and culturally. The U.S. and Europe have frozen foreign assets held by Russia’s central bank, hurting its ability to stabilize its currency. Private companies, including Apple, Netflix, Adidas, and BP, have cut off the Russian market, and the U.S. has moved to ban Russian oil imports. Sports leagues, film festivals, and other cultural institutions have banished Russian competitors. McDonald’s is closing its Russian franchises. Many of these measures are unprecedented for a country of Russia’s stature. Collectively, they amount to a radical worldwide experiment in moral retribution. If Vladimir Putin sought to expand the Russian empire by hard power, he has achieved the very opposite: the diminishment of Russia through an unprecedented display of global soft power.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

363K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy