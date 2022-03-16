ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Prince Estate Battles Small Winery Over ‘Purple Rain’ Brand

By Bill Donahue
Billboard
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prince estate has spent months quietly fighting a legal battle against an Ohio winery that sells a brand of “Purple Rain” wine. Now, the winemaker has trotted out a bold new argument: That the famously teetotaling rock star would never have endorsed a bottle of alcohol....

Rolling Stone

Hear the Only Known Soundboard Recording of Led Zeppelin Playing ‘When the Levee Breaks’ Live

Click here to read the full article. John Paul Jones has kept a relatively low profile since Led Zeppelin’s one-off reunion concert in 2007 and his brief stint in Them Crooked Vultures a couple years later, but he resurfaced last week as part of an incredible Playing for Change video where he played bass on a new rendition of “When the Levee Breaks” with musicians from all over the globe. “I already knew the part although in a different sequence!” he told Rolling Stone in a brief email interview. “I also played the main riff an octave lower which made it...
MUSIC
The Independent

Story of the song: Ain’t no Sunshine by Bill Withers

At 32, Bill Withers, originally from rural Slab Fork, West Virginia, was something of a latecomer to a world dominated by twentysomething performers. He had spent nine years in the US navy before taking a job installing lavatories on Boeing 747s. In 1970 he signed with the Hollywood independent Sussex Records and set about recording his first album. On paper, he seemed an unlikely prospect. On vinyl, his strategy of “simple yet sophisticated” couldn’t fail. “Simple is memorable,” said Withers. “If something’s too complicated, you’re not going to walk around humming it to yourself because it’s too hard to remember....
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Rammstein Reveal New Album ‘Zeit,’ Single, and Cover Art Photographed by Bryan Adams

Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.
MUSIC
Vulture

Morris Day & the Time Claim Prince Estate Is Blocking Use of Name

Morris Day has sung in the Time since 1981 when Prince formed the group, even notably appearing with the band in Purple Rain. Now, Day, who still performs under the name Morris Day & the Time, claims he may not be able to do so anymore. Day wrote on Facebook on March 3 that the Prince estate has said he can “no longer” use the name Morris Day & the Time. “I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with,” Day wrote. “A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using.” In a statement to Vulture, the Prince estate said it had “amicable discussions” with Day over the name and “was surprised and disappointed to see his recent post.” “The Estate is open to working proactively with Morris to resolve this matter,” the statement continued. The estate also claimed Day’s post “is not entirely accurate” but did not give further specification. Day, meanwhile, claimed the estate wants “to rewrite history by taking my name away from me, thus impacting how i feed my family.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Father John Misty Mourns a Cat and a Fading Love on New Song ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE 3/16: Father John Misty offers up a portrait of life in the hills outside Sofia, Bulgaria in his new video for “Goodbye Mr. Blue.” The short film was directed by Noel Paul, who previously helmed the singer’s “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings” visual. – Father John Misty bids farewell to a lover and a cat in his new song, “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” set to appear on his next album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, out April 8. “Goodbye Mr. Blue” is a shuffling ballad that pairs a rustling acoustic guitar with sweeping strings, some lithe...
MUSIC
Billboard

Nat King Cole Asset Rights Purchased by Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group

Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group has purchased rights to all assets from the estate of Nat King Cole in a new deal with the singer’s family, it was announced Friday (March 11). Under the agreement, Iconic will “manage, protect, preserve, and expand” Cole’s legacy to new generations. The...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Jack White Releasing Prince’s Shelved 1986 Album Camille

Jack White’s got a lot going on these days. He’s about to release two new albums. He’s touring, and he’s got Be Your Own Pet reuniting to open. He’s telling major labels all about how to press vinyl. And now Jack White says that he’s about to release a scrapped 1986 Prince album that’s been a fan myth for decades.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘Prince Was A Teetotaler’: Winery’s Novel Defense in ‘Purple Rain’ Trademark Dispute

Click here to read the full article. An Ohio winery now locked in a legal battle with Prince’s estate has floated a novel defense for its “Purple Rain” trademark, saying the late musician’s famed aversion to alcohol means consumers would never link his legacy to its adult beverages. “To the extent Prince was famous, he was equally famous for his disdain of alcohol,” lawyers for L’uva Bella Winery write in a new motion filed with the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board amid the ongoing dispute. “Prince was a teetotaler who despised alcohol,” the filing obtained by Rolling Stone continues. “Prince never...
POLITICS
Billboard

Can Kygo Build Music’s Next Margaritaville?

Click here to read the full article. Kygo takes his coffee black. No sugar. Given the past 72 hours the Norwegian producer has just careened through, his need to mainline caffeine is understandable. On Friday, he flew out of Los Angeles on a private jet for a show at Las Vegas mega-club XS. The next morning, he touched down in Arizona, played a set at the Phoenix Open golf tournament, then ping-ponged back to L.A. to perform that night at a pre-Super Bowl party hosted by Sports Illustrated and Palm Tree Crew, his own musical collective and lifestyle brand. There, a...
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Suri Cruise enjoys a lovely walk with her puppy in NYC

There is nothing more enjoyable than taking your adorable puppy to a nice walk in the New York City neighborhoods, and Suri Cruise knows it! The 15-year-old daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes took advantage of the Big Apple’s sunshine and decided to have a great...
PETS

