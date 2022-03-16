Teen Mom Jade Cline reveals plans for more kids with baby daddy Sean Austin after his rehab stint

TEEN Mom Jade Cline revealed her plans for more kids with her baby daddy Sean Austin following his rehab stint.

The reality stars are already parents to their four-year-old daughter Kloie.

Jade Cline revealed that she wants to expand her family with baby daddy Sean Austin Credit: Instagram/jadecline_

Sean recently completed treatment in rehab for his ongoing struggle with addiction Credit: Instagram / Jade Cline

Jade, 24, is itching to expand her family with her boyfriend, according to her recent Instagram Stories.

During a Q&A with fans, Jade admitted her hopes for more children in the future.

When one user asked if she wanted to add to her brood, she replied with the word "YES" in all caps along with a red heart emoji.

She also gave an update on her daughter's father since his latest rehab stay with a sweet snap of the family-of-three.

The trio smiled at the camera as Sean held his baby girl in the middle.

The pic was in response to another fan's question about how the devoted dad was doing following his treatment, to which she replied, also in all caps, "AMAZING."

The Teen Mom 2 dad recently returned home from rehab after battling ongoing substance abuse issues.

Jade opened up about Sean's struggles with addiction on Teen Mom Family Reunion.

While many of her co-star's significant others were in attendance, Jade opted to bring her BFF Chau along instead of Sean, leaving some to question his absence.

While talking to her fellow Teen Mom stars, Jade admitted: “My kid’s dad is in the same rehab facility, I guess, that one of his family members went to.”

She added: “He’s been there for about a month and a half and he comes back in like two and a half months.”

Clips followed Sean’s struggle with addiction in the past, which included a Teen Mom 2 scene in which Jade explained he punched a hole through a window.

ADDICTION BATTLE

Following the episode's air date, the TV personality updated fans on Sean's progress in an Instagram Q&A.

After a fan praised Sean and wished them both good luck in the future, Jade shared a lengthy message with further explanation.

"This is the first time anyone has known about Sean going to rehab," she wrote, confessing that during the time they were filming, Sean was across the country in "intense" rehab.

"It was so hard doing it all, but I knew I had to step up and take care of everything so he could better himself.

"Sobriety is hard but he’s made it."

MTV cameras recorded the difficult moment when the 24-year-old left for treatment on the current season of Teen Mom 2.

In one scene, Jade explained Sean's decision and talked about how she grappled with his addiction in a confessional interview saying: "My life has definitely been harder."

Cameras also captured Sean walking out the front door with luggage, as he was seemingly on his way to the facility.

MOM BEHIND BARS

Addiction remains a struggle within the family as Jade's mother Christy Smith recently accepted a plea deal for past drug charges.

The Sun exclusively revealed that Christy, 45, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia on October 11, 2018.

Christy received a summons for the charges and was not arrested at the time, an Indiana Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Sun.

On September 22, 2021, the TV star accepted a plea deal.

She pleaded guilty to both counts and agreed to serve 90 days behind bars with no probation.

Christy also agreed to pay $585 in fines.

The MTV star has a sentencing court hearing set for later this month, where a judge will likely accept or deny the agreement.

Jade opened up about Sean's battle during the Teen Mom Family Reunion, where she revealed that he voluntarily checked himself into a facility Credit: Instagram/Jade Cline

The couple are already parents to their four-year-old daughter Kloie Credit: Instagram/@jadecline_

Jade revealed that Sean is doing 'AMAZING' since returning home from treatment Credit: Instagram / Jade Cline

