NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and his wife Helen welcome their SEVENTH child into the world and reveal her beautiful name

By Eliza Mcphee
 15 hours ago

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and his wife Helen have welcomed their seventh child.

The couple named the baby girl Celeste Grace Perrottet.

'Helen and I are absolutely thrilled … Both mum and baby are doing well,' he said while sharing a photo from his wife's hospital bed.

'She's looking forward to being kissed and cuddled, fought over and cherished by her big brother and sisters. Special thanks to the incredible midwives who were with us every step of the way.'

The couple are already the proud parents of Charlotte, Amelia, Annabelle, William, Harriet, and Beatrice.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and his wife Helen have welcomed their seventh child, a baby girl
 The couple are already the proud parents of Charlotte, Amelia, Annabelle, William, Harriet, and Beatrice

Mr Perrottet was asked on Sky News about how he would manage his big family while being Premier.

'It is demanding,' the 39-year-old responded.

'Being a father, like being a mother, when you have got family commitments, balancing work and family life is a challenge for every single person right across the state.

'What I might lose in time, I gain in perspective, and everyone has the attributes, everyone has their strengths and weaknesses, and I am no different to that, but one thing I do know is that I have a very strong team around me.

 Mr Perrottet said managing the state's top job with his family can at times be 'demanding'
 The NSW premier said balancing family and work life can be challenging

'I have a strong family and I have a strong ministerial team who will ensure that our focus is on the people of NSW, and that we come out stronger on the other side.'

Ms Perrottet is a former Australian Federal Police officer, has worked in public relations for the Australian Defence Force, studied law at night and is now a high-powered solicitor.

The mother-of-seven has worked in law in both the private and public sector for more than 16 years and is a former winner of the Australian Beginner Championships of Ceroc Dancing - a blend of jive, ballroom and swing dancing.

Mr Perrottet thanked his wife and family upon his ascension to the top job following his 39-5 victory in the Liberal Party ballot on October 5.

The premier comes from a large family and has 11 siblings of his own.

