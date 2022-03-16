ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crackdown on Password-Sharing is Coming

Kansas City Star
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report knows full well that you still use your ex’s Netflix password. And it has a plan to nag you to stop being such a mooch. Ok, so you might personally be an honest citizen with your own Netflix account and all, but there are...

Deadline

Netflix Testing Extra Fee For Subscribers Sharing Passwords

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is testing an extra fee for subscribers to share their login credentials outside of their own households. The plan will be tried out in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, beginning in the next few weeks. Adding an extra subscriber will cost 2,380 Chilean Pesos, or $2.97; $2.99 in Costa Rica; and 7.9 Peruvian Sol, or about $2.11. The company said it will take time to evaluate results in the three initial countries before considering a wider rollout of the fees. The long-expected curb on password-sharing comes as Netflix faces a bumpier path to adding...
Variety

Netflix Will Prompt Subscribers to Pay for Users Outside Their Households in New Test to Address Unauthorized Password Sharing (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households — a new attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing. According to the Netflix terms of service, a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.” After years of turning a blind eye to password-sharing behavior that falls outside that requirement, the company last year ran a limited test prompting users to enter their account credentials as a way to nudge freeloaders into paying for their own accounts. Now, in an upcoming test...
SlashGear

Netflix Wants All Your Money Because Password Sharing Hurts

It looks like the good old days of sharing a Netflix account's password with a distant acquaintance are coming to an end. The objective is clear — Netflix needs more of that subscription moolah to fund its ever-expanding slate of films and TV shows that now rope in the biggest movie stars demanding a fat paycheck to show their handsome faces and acting chops on the screen. With that in mind, Netflix has announced plans to test two new features that aim to strike a middle ground between business and reason.
