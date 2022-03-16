The Crackdown on Password-Sharing is Coming

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is testing an extra fee for subscribers to share their login credentials outside of their own households. The plan will be tried out in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, beginning in the next few weeks. Adding an extra subscriber will cost 2,380 Chilean Pesos, or $2.97; $2.99 in Costa Rica; and 7.9 Peruvian Sol, or about $2.11. The company said it will take time to evaluate results in the three initial countries before considering a wider rollout of the fees. The long-expected curb on password-sharing comes as Netflix faces a bumpier path to adding...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 HOURS AGO