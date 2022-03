The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team lost to the Kentucky Wildcats 9-4 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. The Tide is now 24-4 on the season and 12-2 at home. "There has got to be a safety base at first base and college softball. There are way too many season ending injuries. There could have been two today. And it's absolutely ridiculous that NCAA softball cannot mandate a safety base. It's in the Olympics. It's in high school ball everywhere across the country. And it's a $300 safety investment for a student athlete," said Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy.

