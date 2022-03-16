Toasted Yolk offering teachers spring break treat

Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent / The Enterprise)

Spring break isn't just for students.

Teachers can have some fun, too, thanks to a local promotion.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is offering half-off mimosas through Friday for teachers and school professionals with valid school IDs.

"Teachers deserve a break just as much, if not more, than students do," said Toasted Yolk CEO and co-founder Chris Milton in a news release. "That's why we are inviting teachers throughout Texas to 'treat yo 'self' by taking a break and (get) toasted."

Toasted Yolk offers a variety of mimosas -- orange, cranberry, grapefruit and pineapple. For teachers this week, they'll be just $3.

Toasted Yolk is located at 6455 Phelan Blvd in Beaumont.

olivia.malick@hearst.com

twitter.com/OliviaMalick