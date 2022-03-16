ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Toasted Yolk offering teachers spring break treat

By Olivia Malick
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZe1h_0ehC2ifX00
Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent / The Enterprise)

Spring break isn't just for students.

Teachers can have some fun, too, thanks to a local promotion.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is offering half-off mimosas through Friday for teachers and school professionals with valid school IDs.

"Teachers deserve a break just as much, if not more, than students do," said Toasted Yolk CEO and co-founder Chris Milton in a news release. "That's why we are inviting teachers throughout Texas to 'treat yo 'self' by taking a break and (get) toasted."

Toasted Yolk offers a variety of mimosas -- orange, cranberry, grapefruit and pineapple. For teachers this week, they'll be just $3.

Toasted Yolk is located at 6455 Phelan Blvd in Beaumont.

olivia.malick@hearst.com

twitter.com/OliviaMalick

Comments / 1

Related
Beaumont Enterprise

BISD joins in National School Breakfast Week

Last week, schools throughout the Beaumont ISD welcomed community members to join students at their morning meal in honor of National School Breakfast Week, which celebrates the program's role in providing needed nutrition for the start of each school day and encourages students to make healthy brain and body meal choices. That's a message Regina - Howell Elementary cafeteria manager Shay Ware emphasizes not just one week out of the school year, but every day.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont Enterprise

Southeast Texas Plant Selection: Create Stunning Visual Impact

Purple lantana, Etsy.com (Etsy.com) Plant choice is one of many important steps in creating a new garden design or outdoor living area. Choosing the right plants for your garden space depends on a several factors, such as knowing the exact amount of space to fill with plants, understanding your garden's characteristics, determining the soil type and deciding on the look you want to create. Naturally, there are numerous exciting elements to consider while determining your planting plan. Do you want to add colorful, blooming plants to brighten a patio or porch? Are vibrant and colorful plants needed to provide pops of color in a shady area? Would you like to hide or diminish the impact of an existing structure? Then consider the following steps an aide, to guide you, before making plant selections.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Beaumont, TX
Food & Drinks
Beaumont, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mimosas#Spring Break#Ids#Food Drink#Toasted Yolk#The Toasted Yolk Cafe
Beaumont Enterprise

SE Texas medical student program looks for more teachers, mentors

Members of Sam Houston State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine (SHSU-COM) gathered over a buffet filled with Southeast Texas fare for a welcome reception with physicians and administrators at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas Wednesday night. Baptist is one of three area hospitals to host SHSU-COM's inaugural class of students embarking on their first year of clinical rotation.
TEXAS STATE
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont, TX
466
Followers
274
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont Enterprise covers the latest news, sports and entertainment for Texas's southeast community

 https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy