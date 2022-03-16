ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexus LC Hokkaido Edition debuts with volcano-inspired styling

By Chris Bruce Published by
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lexus LC Hokkaido Edition arrives as a limited-run model for Europe that takes inspiration from the many volcanoes on the large, northern island in Japan. To show express this influence, the vehicles receive a dark red and black colour scheme. Lexus will sell just 40 coupes and 40 convertibles of...

Comments / 0

China Is Going To Love This Extra Long BMW X5

With a wheelbase measuring 117.1 inches, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who would describe the rear quarters of the BMW X5 as cramped. It's positively cavernous, in fact, with plenty of space to stretch out and enjoy the SUV's fine ride. But in China, where legroom is seriously important, the regular model just won't do. In response to the world's largest market and its demands, the Bavarian carmaker has released two new models.
CARS
2023 BMW i7 to debut in April - official

BMW has been actively testing the i7 for the last few months and it seems that a full debut is finally coming very soon. In a new and very lengthy press release (353 pages) detailing the company’s financial results for 2021, there’s a very short but official confirmation that the electric saloon will debut in April this year. No exact date is provided, though we now know the premiere will be global, at locations in New York, Munich, and Beijing.
CARS
Spies snap Mercedes EQE electric SUV with no camouflage

Even though the SUV version of the Mercedes-Benz EQE will be heavier, slower and have lower range than the comparable saloon, it has a good chance out outperforming it for popularity once both become available. Buyers nowadays want the feeling of safety provided by sitting a bit higher, and they will certainly sit higher in style in the new EQE SUV, which was just photographed by our spies with no camouflage and it looks quite good.
CARS
Toyota Testing GR Corolla's New Automatic Gearbox With Rally Car In Japan

The giant-slaying Toyota GR Yaris won the hearts of many enthusiasts that had the option of purchasing one. Unfortunately, the USA was completely snubbed of this entertaining little hot hatch. Globally, owners and reviewers have noted that it offers rally-inspired dynamic capabilities thanks to a grippy all-wheel-drive system while punchy performance is produced by a downsized 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo gasoline engine capable of big power, while a manual gearbox provides driver engagement. That's right, the GR Yaris is not available with an automatic. That's why this rally car, spotted at the first round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Rally Challenge held in Akitakata, Japan this past weekend, is so curious, as it features an eight-speed automatic gearbox that could find its way into the new US-bound GR Corolla hot hatch.
CARS
Abarth Pulse Is Brand's First Hot Crossover But It's Only For Brazil

Abarth is currently busy working on an all-electric hot hatch based on the Fiat 500e but the company is not neglecting the development of combustion-powered models. The brand is now returning to Brazil with its first-ever crossover, which will go on sale in the country under the Pulse moniker later this year. It will be sold in dedicated Abarth showrooms within Fiat dealerships, with the company’s initial plan being for about 50 stores around Brazil to be operational soon.
CARS
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Interior Unveiled With Up To Seven Seats

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the interior of the upcoming 2023 EQS SUV, the company's largest electric sports utility vehicle to date that will have its world premiere on April 19. Sharing the EVA2 dedicated electric vehicle platform with the EQS sedan, the EQS SUV combines the latter's interior design, luxury and...
HOME & GARDEN
Lamborghini Aventador Production Restarting, 15 Cars Will Be Made

What started off as a possibility is now a certainty. Lamborghini will indeed restart production of the Aventador to replace the 15 examples of the Ultimae that perished on the Felicity Ace. The cargo ship initially caught fire before ending up on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. It took along with it close to 4,000 high-end vehicles from the Volkswagen Group. Lamborghini had no fewer than 85 cars, most of which were the Urus SUV.
CARS
Matador MH2 Hydrogen supercar walkaround video shows us the future of supercars

What is the future of supercars? Well, if we have anything to say about it, we hope they look like the new Matador MH2 Hydrogen Supercar. This innovative new supercar concept is currently being showcased at the Slovakian Expo Pavilion in Dubai where onlookers can see this innovative new car in the flesh. The Matador MH2 is Slovakia’s first hydrogen powered car, which represents a massive step forward in car design.
CARS
BMW M3 Touring exterior design leaks, reveals sporty-looking estate

The BMW M3 Touring bared its backside earlier this week, but photos posted on Instagram reveal the entire estate. The pics are of terrible quality, but they peel away the tight-fitting camouflage BMW has been using to hide its design. The camo never really disguised the car's styling, and the new photos finally peel it away to reveal its exterior design.
CARS
Tesla reportedly makes Powerwall "how to" video for Ukrainians

The unlisted YouTube "Mobile Powewall setup" video discovered by Electrek appears to have been made by Tesla, or at least by someone working alongside the electric automaker. Regardless of the official source, the video should prove very helpful to Ukraine amid these dark times. That said, the video wasn't posted...
BUSINESS
EV Companies Not Using Iron LFP Batteries Are Doomed

Volkswagen, Ford and GM are making nickel batteries. Nickel batteries are currently about twice as expensive as iron LFP batteries. LFP battery volume will be about 80% of the total battery market in 2024-2025. Nickel prices are increasing and LFP battery mass production will drive down their prices faster. Iron LFP batteries could become three times less expensive than nickel batteries.
ECONOMY
Fun Fact: The Ford Maverick Is Larger Inside Than The Ranger

We compare the smaller Ford Ranger to the larger Ford Maverick. Here is the tale of the tape. When you think of how large a vehicle is, do you care more about the external dimensions or the internal space? For us, it is always the internal space. The Ford Bronco Sport is larger than the “smaller” Bronco. How do we know? Well, we tested them and then checked Ford’s specification pages to verify what we felt. That the “larger vehicle” isn’t.
CARS
2003 Ford Ranger Edge Plus With Just Over 2K Miles Up For Auction

As trucks continue to become more and more popular with collectors, we’re seeing more and more pristine, low mileage examples popping up for sale and commanding big money. Most recently, that includes a 1999 Ford F-150 XL with just 3,500 miles on the clock, a 2022 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning with only 4k miles, and a Lincoln Blackwood sporting a mere 7k original miles. The latest example of this phenomenon isn’t exactly what one might consider a collector vehicle, however – this 2,300-mile 2003 Ford Ranger Edge Plus, which is currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer.
BUYING CARS
Ampler unveils three more European-made urban electric bikes with stealthy designs, GPS, and more

Ampler Bikes, the Estonian-based manufacturer of some of the sleekest and stealthiest e-bikes we’ve tested, has just unveiled three more big updates to the company’s lineup. Following on the heels of two new models announced last week, now the Ampler Stellar, Curt, and Stout are all getting Generation 2 updates that see the bikes packed with new tech and features.
BICYCLES
Modified 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe With S197 Interior Up For Auction

Restomods are all the rage these days, and for good reason – they combine the best of both worlds, with timeless, vintage styling and modern mechanicals that offer plenty of performance and reliability. The Ford Mustang has been a very popular basis for many restomods over the years, which isn’t a huge surprise given how popular FoMoCo’s iconic pony car remains. Now, this 1966 Ford Mustang coupe continues that trend by offering up plenty of desirable features as it crosses the virtual block at Bring a Trailer.
HOME & GARDEN

