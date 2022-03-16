2nd Annual ‘Mutts on Main’ Event Set For April 9th

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens celebrated its 29th Annual Zoobilee Gala on Saturday night. The gala is one of their major annual fundraisers. People got up close encounters with animals and got a chance to bid on items in silent and live auctions. Attendees enjoyed live music as well. The event will also honor Larry
The post Living Desert celebrates Wild Times at the 29th Annual Zoobilee Gala appeared first on KESQ.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is preparing for the 9th annual Food Truck Festival to return this Spring. The festival will be held Saturday, March 26 at Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge. Over 25 gourmet food trucks from around the state are expected to arrive in Uptown’s backyard.
RIGGINS, ID - Start your engines. The 38th annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races are set to return on April 15, 16 & 17, 2022 in Riggins, ID. Things will kick off Friday afternoon with a Boat Show and Shone at Riggins City Park. Live and silent auction items will be up for bid beginning at 4:00 p.m., and a BBQ will start at 6:00 p.m.
EAST GULL LAKE — The Brainerd Muskies Inc. Chapter is hosting its 18th annual Sportsman's Banquet April 2 at Cragun's Resort-Legacy Pavilion. The banquet starts at 5 p.m. with buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. Limited tickets are available. Go to brainerdmuskies.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
ROCKWALL, TX (March 15, 2022) The Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club welcomes your support as they continue their efforts of translating its Sanctity of Life vision into actual work and assist a pregnancy center. They encourage everyone to attend their 2022 United for Life Banquet scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at The Center, 108 E. Washington St. in Rockwall.
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Chamber of Commerce announced no Taste of MetroWest in 2022, but mark your calendars for 2023. “To give the restaurant and hospitality industries time to recover from the pandemic, we are rescheduling our signature event, The Taste of MetroWest, to March 13, 2023!! Thank you to all who have supported our members through these challenging times,” announced the Chamber.
The Barton Foundation aims to enhance the Barton student experience with its 12th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot fundraiser from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Camp Aldrich, 884 NE 110 Ave. in Claflin. The money raised is used for Faculty Mini-Grants, which Barton faculty members can use to purchase items for their classrooms to enhance student learning experiences. The Foundation has awarded $119,644 in mini-grants to date.
Heartland Lutheran High School will have its 24th annual banquet and benefit auction on April 9 at the Doniphan Events Center. Proceeds from the event support the operational costs of the school. The reservation-only event Saturday, April 9, begins at 5 p.m. with “super-silent” auction bidding. Dinner will be served...
Wink 106 Hosts its 2nd Annual Dump The Jug Charity event in the Southern Tier. Wink 106 Hosts its 2nd Annual Dump The Jug Charity event in the Southern Tier. Black Balloon Day: Remembering those lost to substance abuse. Local Clergy holds vigil for Ukrainian People. A Crash Course for...
In this group of cars is a winner waiting to be crowned. With the cars perfectly staged, The Concours d’Elegance kicked off at 9:30am on Sunday morning. Even with a full day with the cars and motorcycles on display, it’s nearly impossible to see everything there is to be seen here. Welcoming show goers with donuts on the green, there are several breakout collections within the 225 historically significant vehicles that have descended on the small Florida island town.
A pop-up, benefit plant sale will be held at Birchyville Food Bank Garden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the garden, located at 206 Hancock St. All proceeds will benefit the 11 local food bank gardens that grow, gather, and give fresh produce to the community’s food banks.
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, March 12, all four Amigos grocery stores in Texas will host the Mis Quince Expo event where guests can explore cakes, catering, dresses and even win some special prizes. The expo will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Guests will be able...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With the current inflation causing higher grocery prices, many individuals and families may find it a financial struggle to put food on the table, and One Generation Away wants to help!. One Generation Away is partnering with Refuge Church and multiple Marshall County Churches to hold...
The organizers for a new North Carolina music festival postponed the event just three days before it was scheduled to start. The Wham Bam Music Festival was scheduled to start on Thursday at the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center in Pittsboro, North Carolina, and continue through Saturday. No specific reason for the sudden move was announced, but some on social media speculated that poor weather is the reason.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dog lovers, grab your leashes and furry friends and get ready for the 9th annual Dickson Street Pup Crawl. The event will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 2-6 p.m. on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Proceeds from the crawl will go towards benefiting Fayetteville Animal Services.
Some people behind a promising Huntsville music festival discontinued during the pandemic are launching a new fest. The debut T-Minus Music Fest is set for June 18 at Orion Amphitheater. The lineup boasts Grammy-winning roots band Old Crow Medicine Show; cosmic folk-rocker Aaron Lee Tasjan; rising country singer/songwriter Jaime Wyatt;...
The Cedarburg High School Fine Arts Booster Club and the Cedarburg High School Arts Departments hosted its 9th Annual Art in the Burg Saturday, March 5 in the high school field house. The event featured 70 artists and helped raised funds to support the school's fine arts booster club and the the school's arts departments.
