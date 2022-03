FORT MYERS, Fla. -- As expected, there will be a few new -- yet familiar -- faces joining the NESN broadcast booth for Red Sox games this year. NESN announced Tuesday that three new color commentators -- former Red Sox infielders Kevin Youkilis and Kevin Millar and popular radio host Tony Massarotti -- will join their talent roster in 2022, as previously reported. Massarotti, Millar and Youkilis will join Dennis Eckersley as analysts while Dave O’Brien will return as the full-time play-by-play man. Mike Monaco will be the play-by-player when O’Brien is unavailable. It’s unclear how many games each color analyst will call or if the network will once again employ a three-man booth at times.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO